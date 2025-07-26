Apple Store in Michigan Permanently Closing Next Month
Earlier this month, MacRumors was first to report that Apple was planning to permanently close its Partridge Creek store, just outside of Detroit, Michigan, and now the company has announced a closure date for the location.
Apple Partridge Creek
Apple Partridge Creek's final day of business will be Saturday, August 16, with the store set to close for good at 8 p.m. local time that day. All of the store's employees will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple, the company said.
Apple added the following notice to the store's page this week:
Thank you, Partridge Creek. Apple Partridge Creek is closing on August 16 at 8pm. We're still here for you. Please visit apple.com/retail to find your nearest store.
The store is located in Clinton Township, a northern suburb of Detroit. It opened in 2007.
The closure comes as Apple prepares to open an all-new store in Downtown Detroit on Woodward Avenue, near Grand River Avenue. In a statement shared with MacRumors earlier this month, Apple said that location will be opening at some point later this year.
Apple Somerset will become the closest store for customers north of Detroit.
