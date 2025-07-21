Apple Store in Bristol Permanently Closing Next Month

Apple is permanently closing its retail store in the heart of Bristol, England next month, and there is no replacement store in sight.

Apple Bristol in 2023 Apple Bristol in 2023

The store's final day of business will be Saturday, August 9.

Within the past few days, Apple updated the store's page with the following message:

Thank you, Bristol. Apple Bristol is closing on 9 August at 5 pm. We're still here for you. Please visit apple.com/uk/retail to find your nearest store.

Apple Bristol is closing due to redevelopment plans at the Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, and the adjacent Bristol Shopping Quarter.

In a statement shared with MacRumors in April, Apple said affected employees will be able to continue their roles at the company:

At Apple, we're always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers. Due to the redevelopment plans at Cabot Circus Shopping Centre, which include the closure of the section where our store is located, Apple Bristol will close on August 9, 2025. We've loved serving the Bristol community for over 15 years, and our valued team members will continue their roles at Apple.

Apple Bristol first opened in 2008, with the location formerly known as Apple Cabot Circus. The two-floor store still had a classic design that was due for a facelift. The lower level serves as a product sales area, while the upper level provides space for Genius Bar appointments and Today at Apple creative sessions.

Apple Bristol in 2008 Apple Bristol in 2008

The company has two other stores in the surrounding areas, including Apple Cribbs Causeway on the outskirts of Bristol, and Apple SouthGate in Bath.