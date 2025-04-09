Apple Store in Chicago Area Permanently Closing Later This Month
Apple will be permanently closing its store at the Northbrook Court shopping mall in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook on April 26, the company has announced.
Apple has added the following notice to the store's web page:
Thank you Northbook. Apple Northbrook is closing on April 26 at 7pm. We're still here for you. Please visit apple.com/retail to find your nearest store.
Apple Northbrook opened in 2005, and the store moved to a larger space in the mall in 2017.
Apple previously said affected employees would be able to continue working for the company, but a closing date had yet to be announced.
"At Apple, we're always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers," said Apple. "With the evolving redevelopment plans at Northbrook Court Mall and the departure of several retailers, we have made the difficult decision to close our store there. We've loved serving the Northbrook community for nearly 20 years, and our valued team members will continue their roles at Apple. We look forward welcoming customers at one of our eight Chicagoland locations, as well as on Apple.com and the Apple Store app."
Northbrook Court is considered to be a dying mall, as it has lost several major retailers over the past few years, including Lululemon earlier this year.
Apple's closest location for Northbrook customers will be at the Westfield Old Orchard mall.
Apple also permanently closed its Infinite Loop and Royal Hawaiian stores early last year, but it has also opened several new stores around the world since then, including at the Miami Worldcenter, The Exchange TRX in Malaysia, and elsewhere. Apple also announced that it will soon be opening a store in Downtown Detroit.
