Apple's Impressive Barcelona Store Reopens Next Month

Apple's beautiful Passeig de Gràcia store in the heart of Barcelona, Spain has been temporarily closed for renovations since mid-February, but the location is finally set to reopen next month. The store will resume business on May 26, according to Apple's website.

Apple Passeig de Gràcia Apple Passeig de Gràcia

Apple Passeig de Gràcia first opened in 2012, and it is one of the company's flagship retail locations. The store is on one of the most popular avenues in Barcelona, inside a historic former bank building with a stunning stone facade.

Apple has another store in Barcelona at the Westfield La Maquinista shopping mall.

Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!