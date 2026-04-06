Apple's Impressive Barcelona Store Reopens Next Month
Apple's beautiful Passeig de Gràcia store in the heart of Barcelona, Spain has been temporarily closed for renovations since mid-February, but the location is finally set to reopen next month. The store will resume business on May 26, according to Apple's website.
Apple Passeig de Gràcia
Apple Passeig de Gràcia first opened in 2012, and it is one of the company's flagship retail locations. The store is on one of the most popular avenues in Barcelona, inside a historic former bank building with a stunning stone facade.
Apple has another store in Barcelona at the Westfield La Maquinista shopping mall.
Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!
Popular Stories
While the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are not expected to launch for more than five more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices.
It was initially reported that the iPhone 18 Pro models would have fully under-screen Face ID, with only a front camera visible in the top-left corner of the screen. However, the latest rumors indicate that only one Face ID component...
We're long overdue for an Apple TV update, and there have been rumors about an imminent refresh since late last year. It's now sounding like we're not going to get a new version for several months because of Siri delays. If you're holding out for a new model, here's a recap on what to expect when it eventually comes out so you can decide whether to continue to wait, or buy now.
Design
Apple ...
Apple's CarPlay system for accessing iPhone apps on a vehicle's dashboard screen received three popular apps this week: ChatGPT, Google Meet, and Audiomack.
CarPlay Ultra in an Aston Martin
In addition, WhatsApp is beta testing a revamped CarPlay app that will improve upon the basic Siri-based functionality that was previously available.
Make sure you have the latest version of each app...
Popular Stories
Starting today, the seven new Apple products that were announced last week are available at Apple Stores and beginning to arrive to customers.
The colorful MacBook Neo and all of the other new products are on display at most Apple Store locations around the world starting today. Apple Stores have inventory of the new products for both walk-in customers and Apple Store pickup, but...
Apple's retail store at the Grand Central Terminal in New York is temporarily closed, but the reason why remains a mystery.
As seen in photos shared by Parker Ortolani, Apple's space on the Main Concourse's East Balcony is covered up with temporary walls and curtains. There is also temporary lighting and audio equipment set up, and a video shared on social media appears to show that Apple is ...
After hosting a surprise Alicia Keys concert at its Grand Central store in New York last week, Apple is turning to Asia for more 50th-anniversary celebrations. So far, it has been discovered that there will be events held in China and South Korea.
Apple's retail store at Taikoo Li in Chengdu, China is temporarily closed this Wednesday, March 18, according to the store's page. While nothing...