Apple Previews New Store With Combined Genius Bar and Pickup Spot

Apple today shared photos of its upcoming store at MixC Hefei in China, revealing a new design element that could expand to other locations in the future.



Specifically, the store features a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup station, so customers can receive support and collect their online orders in a single area.

Today at Apple creative sessions will also be offered at the store, for free.

Apple MixC Hefei opens to the public on Saturday, January 18, at 10 a.m. local time. The store features a wide, curved glass entrance.



In its press release previewing the store, Apple reminded customers that it is currently offering special-edition AirPods 4 with an engraving for the Year of the Snake in China. They will be available to purchase at the store.

Apple is also opening a new store at the Miami Worldcenter complex on Friday, January 24, and it is renovating two other stores in Florida and Texas.