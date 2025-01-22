Apple Previews New Store in Miami With a Unique Feature on the Roof

Apple today previewed its all-new retail store at the Miami Worldcenter complex. The store opens this Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time.



Apple says the store was designed with the environment in mind, and to connect customers with the natural world. The store's rooftop is outfitted with a green space that seamlessly blends with the surrounding palm trees and shrubs.

"Apple Miami Worldcenter also features a biophilic design that helps connect customers to the beautiful green spaces surrounding the store," says Apple. "Upon entry, customers and the local community are welcomed by the grounds blooming with plants and flora inspired by the multicultural Latin American influence of Miami."



The use of regionally-sourced materials helped to reduce the carbon footprint of the store's construction, according to Apple.

The store features a combined Genius Bar and Apple Pickup area for technical support and collection of online orders in one place.



There is also an Apple Vision Pro demo area.

For accessibility, the store offers varied table and seating heights, wheelchair-friendly spaces, and a portable hearing loop for use with hearing aids.

Visitors can participate in free Today at Apple creative sessions, including special ones that highlight the store's environment-focused design.