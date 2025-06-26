New Apple Store in Australia Now Open Inside a Historic Bank Building

Apple today opened its latest retail store at Forrest Place, a pedestrianized area in the heart of Perth, the largest city in Western Australia.



The new store is in a historic building originally built for the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, at the corner of Forrest Place and Murray Street.

"Our team meticulously restored and mended heritage fabric throughout the building, including the marble tiling, ceilings, and plaster columns, to create a truly unique space for customers to shop," said Apple's retail chief Deirdre O'Brien, in an interview about the store with Perth's local newspaper The West Australian.

This is a relocation of the Perth store. Apple's nearby Hay Street location permanently closed a few days ago, after 15 years of business.

The new store is larger and more modern than the original location, and the heritage building that it resides in makes it a so-called "flagship" location.

In a first for Australia, the store has an Apple Pickup station for collecting online orders.

To celebrate the store opening, Apple has made a special wallpaper available to download on the store's page for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.