Apple Store in Caesars Palace Temporarily Closing Next Month

Apple today announced that its store at The Forum Shops in the Las Vegas area will be temporarily closed between August 9 and August 31.



Apple did not provide a reason for the closure, but the store will likely be undergoing renovations, which are sometimes limited to the back-of-house area for employees.

The Forum Shops is a shopping mall inside Caesars Palace, the famous luxury hotel and casino resort located on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

While its store at The Forum Shops is closed, Apple says customers can visit its Fashion Show store, which is also on the Las Vegas Strip.

August 9 is shaping up to be an eventful day for Apple Stores. In addition to Apple The Forum Shops temporarily closing, Apple Bristol in England and Apple Parkland in China will be permanently closing on that day. It is also the same day that Apple Shadyside in Pittsburgh will be opening in a new location on Walnut Street.