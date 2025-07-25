Two New Apple Stores Opening Tomorrow and Another Coming Soon
Apple Umeda in Osaka, Japan and the relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham, England will each hold grand openings this Saturday, July 26.
Apple Umeda
Apple Umeda has an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of online orders, plus a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights for improved accessibility.
Umeda is a busy mixed-use district of Osaka, with two major train stations, shops, restaurants, and more. Apple's store is in the Grand Front shopping mall.
Apple shared more details about the Umeda store in a press release this week.
The new Apple Touchwood Centre is located directly across the hall from the original store in Touchwood Solihull, a shopping mall near Birmingham. Apple took over a unit previously occupied by Topshop, next to clothing retailer Superdry.
Finally, Apple has announced that it will be opening an all-new Uniwalk Qianhai store in Shenzhen, China on Saturday, August 16.
Thanks, Aaron Perris and Dongjun (Apollo) Zhao!
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are less than two months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.
Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models, as of July 2025:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone X through iPhone 14...
Apple's first foldable iPhone will be equipped with a 7.8-inch inner display, and a 5.5-inch outer display, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo already mentioned those same display sizes for the foldable iPhone in March, meaning there are now multiple sources backing those sizes, so long as TrendForce is not simply copying what Kuo said.
...
Apple today announced AppleCare One, a new subscription plan for customers to cover multiple devices with a single plan.
AppleCare One starts at $19.99 per month for up to three products, with the ability to add more for $5.99 per month for each additional device. The plan incudes all of the benefits that come with AppleCare+, such as unlimited repairs for accidents, priority support,...
Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 26 today, and the company has continued making changes to the way that Liquid Glass looks. There are also new features, including the return of Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries for news. This beta is of particular interest because it's likely the beta that public beta testers will get in the not too distant future.
Liquid Glass Changes
Liquid...
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is now less than two months away, so we already have a good idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup.
If you...
With the fourth beta of iOS 26, Apple has again made changes to the Liquid Glass design that's available across the operating system, tweaking how the menus and buttons appear in apps.
In response to criticism about too little Liquid Glass in beta 3, Apple has upped the translucency in several areas.
Beta 4 on left, beta 3 on right
Navigation bars in apps like Photos, Music, the App ...
An anonymous leaker with a proven track record today shared alleged build numbers for the fourth developer betas of iOS 26 and more.
The private account on X has accurately leaked build numbers for Apple software updates in the past. We do not link to the account at the owner's request.
Here are all of the build numbers shared by the account today:
iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 beta 4 (23A5297i)...