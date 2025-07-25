Two New Apple Stores Opening Tomorrow and Another Coming Soon

Apple Umeda in Osaka, Japan and the relocated Apple Touchwood Centre near Birmingham, England will each hold grand openings this Saturday, July 26.

Apple UmedaApple Umeda

Apple Umeda has an Apple Pickup station for in-store pickup of online orders, plus a Genius Bar with varied table and seat heights for improved accessibility.

Umeda is a busy mixed-use district of Osaka, with two major train stations, shops, restaurants, and more. Apple's store is in the Grand Front shopping mall.

Apple shared more details about the Umeda store in a press release this week.

The new Apple Touchwood Centre is located directly across the hall from the original store in Touchwood Solihull, a shopping mall near Birmingham. Apple took over a unit previously occupied by Topshop, next to clothing retailer Superdry.

Finally, Apple has announced that it will be opening an all-new Uniwalk Qianhai store in Shenzhen, China on Saturday, August 16.

Thanks, Aaron Perris and Dongjun (Apollo) Zhao!

