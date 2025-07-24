Apple Opening New Retail Store in Japan This Weekend

Apple has announced that it will be opening a new retail store in the in the heart of Osaka, Japan, on Saturday, July 26.



Apple Umeda is the second Apple store to open in Osaka and the 11th to open in Japan. It is located at 4-20 Ofukacho in the Kita ward of Osaka, next to the Osaka Station.

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has released a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that can be downloaded for free by visiting Apple's Japan website.

Many of Apple's newer stores feature an Apple Pickup station for collecting online orders, along with a Genius Bar designed with counters at different heights to enhance accessibility.

The store opens at 10:00 a.m. local time, according to Apple's website. There will be a full program of Today At Apple sessions, including "Say Hello to Apple Intelligence" and a deep dive into photography techniques using iPhone 16.