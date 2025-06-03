Apple Provides Update on Store Closure in the Netherlands

Apple has announced that its Den Haag retail store in the Netherlands will be reopening on Thursday, August 14, following a temporary closure.



As we previously reported, the store has been closed since June 1 for renovations, but Apple had not announced a reopening date until now.

First opened in 2014, Apple Den Haag is located in The Hague, in the province of South Holland. The location is one of Apple's flagship stores, with beautiful historical architecture. It is located in a covered walkway, known as an arcade. The remodeled store may feature an Apple Pickup station for online orders, but the exact changes planned are unknown.

Apple has two other stores in the Netherlands, in Amsterdam and Haarlem.

Thanks, Filip Chudzinski!