Apple Says iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming to These 8 U.S. States, But Rollout Remains Slow

In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps.



Unfortunately, this feature continues to roll out very slowly. It has been three and a half years since Apple first announced the feature in September 2021, and only nine U.S. states and the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico offer it.



Supported States

The feature is also available in Puerto Rico.



Future States

Apple said the following states have "signed on" to adopt the feature in the future:



Montana

West Virginia

Connecticut

Kentucky

Mississippi

Oklahoma

Utah

Illinois

The feature also works with Japan's My Number Card starting with iOS 18.4, which is in beta and will be released in early April.



Participating Airports



Apple Wallet app IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints within select U.S. airports:

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport (CVG)

John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH)

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC)

Los Angeles International (LAX)

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL)

Des Moines International Airport (DSM)

Eastern Iowa Airport (CID)

Albuquerque International Sunport (ABQ)

Lea County Regional Airport (HOB)

Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU)

Apple says travelers should refer to TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability of the feature, and the TSA's website offers more details.

Apple Wallet IDs can also be used to show proof of age or identity at select businesses and venues in the U.S., but there is no list of locations.