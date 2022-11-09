iPhone Users in Colorado Can Now Add IDs to Wallet App

iPhone and Apple Watch owners in Colorado are now able to add their IDs and licenses to the Wallet app to serve as a form of identification in lieu of a physical card for TSA checkpoints at select airports.



Colorado's Department of Revenue announced the news today, and said that the Wallet-based ID or license can be presented at select TSA checkpoints at the Denver airport. Digital IDs are available to individuals with a current, valid Colorado-issued driver license or ID.

The Department of Revenue says that the Wallet ID is designed to be a companion to the physical driver's license or ID, and it is not a replacement. Coloradans must continue to carry their physical driver license or ID with them, and the Wallet ID can only be used at airports.

Apple with iOS 15 added support for allowing users from participating U.S. states to add their licenses and state IDs to the Wallet app, and so far, Arizona, Maryland, and Colorado support the feature.

Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Utah are also working on support.

(Thanks, Coady!)