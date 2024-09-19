iPhone Driver's License Support Expands to More Californians

iPhone users in California can now add their digital driver's licenses and IDs in the Apple Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, with California expanding an ongoing test of the digital license feature.



Several MacRumors readers have reported seeing the California license as an option in the Wallet app, under the label "California mDL Pilot." Prior to now, only a limited number of people were seeing the option.

Wallet app integration is part of California's mobile driver's license effort, which kicked off a year ago. More than 500,000 people have already added a driver's license or ID to the California DMV Wallet app, where California tested the option before starting to roll it out to the Wallet app.

Apple announced California's Wallet license plans back in August, and said that it was working with California to bring IDs to Apple Wallet.

"We're excited to be working with the state of California to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Apple's home state soon, and provide residents with an easy, secure, and private way to present their California driver's license and state ID in person and in app using Apple Wallet," said Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. "Whether using IDs in Apple Wallet to breeze through travel, or to securely verify age or identity at businesses, California driver's licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet make ID presentment seamless - all with the security built into iPhone and Apple Watch."

IDs and licenses stored in the Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ or iPad can be used for TSA screenings at select airports (including SFO, LAX, and SJC) and for age verification at select stores. Right now, California's mobile wallet support is still in an early stage, and only 1.5 million participants are able to sign up.

#California residents can now present their ID in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch at select TSA checkpoints when departing from @flyLAXairport, @flySFO and @FlySJC.

Not a CA resident? Stay tuned for updates! Learn more at https://t.co/f4yOHhEKTp #TravelWithEase @CA_DMV pic.twitter.com/k0ejZd7rhy — TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) September 19, 2024

California requires people to continue to carry a physical license or ID card because the digital license is not accepted by law enforcement, state government agencies, and most businesses.

Apple announced a new Wallet app that supported digital IDs back in 2022, but states have been slow to adopt the feature. So far, only Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, and Ohio have implemented support. Apple said in 2022 that Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Utah are working on support, and today added that Montana, New Mexico, and West Virginia also plan to adopt the functionality.