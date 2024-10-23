iPhone Driver's License Support Expands to Iowa

iPhone users in Iowa are now able to add their driver's licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, allowing them to be used in lieu of a physical ID.



Iowans can add a license or state ID to the Apple Wallet app by opening it up, tapping on the "+" button, and following the onscreen instructions and verification process.

The digital ID in the Apple Wallet app can be used at select TSA checkpoints, including the Des Moines and Eastern Iowa Airports, as well as at some business venues. It can also be used within select apps when ID is required.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, businesses are able to accept an ID in Apple Wallet using iOS apps like Tap2iD mobile, VeriScan, and Mobile ID Verify for in-person age verification purposes.

As with other states that have adopted digital ID integration in Apple Wallet, Iowa's DoT warns that the digital version does not replace a physical license or identification card. Locations that accept mobile IDs will expand over time, however.

Apple announced a new Wallet app that supported digital IDs back in 2022, but states have been slow to adopt the feature. So far, only Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, California, and Ohio have implemented support. Apple has said that Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, New Mexico, and West Virginia are working on support.