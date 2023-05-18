iPhone Driver's License Feature in Wallet App Now Available in Georgia

Georgia has become the fourth U.S. state to allow residents to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.



Back in March, we noted that the feature has been slow to roll out since it was first announced in September 2021. As of March, the only three states to support it were Arizona, Maryland, and Colorado.

To add an ID to the ‌iPhone‌, Georgia residents can tap the "+" button in the top-right corner of the Wallet app and follow the on-screen instructions. Georgia's FAQ on the feature notes that residents must continue to carry their physical driver's license or ID card with them, as the digital version is a companion to the physical card, not a replacement.

The feature is available in the U.S. only and requires an ‌iPhone‌ 8 or later running iOS 15.4 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 8.4 or later. Apple has yet to indicate whether the feature will launch in additional countries in the future.

Georgia's press release does not that it could take "up to 48 hours" for Georgia to appear as an option in Apple Wallet, so be patient if it's not yet showing for you.

For now, IDs in the Wallet app can only be presented at select TSA checkpoints at select U.S. airports, with Apple advising travelers to check TSA checkpoint signage to confirm availability. Georgia's FAQ on the feature indicates that it is supported at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

After a driver's license or ID has been added to the Wallet app, users can simply tap their ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch on an identity reader at a TSA checkpoint, without taking out their physical card. Users will see a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA, and only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from their device, according to Apple.

Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to a TSA officer to present their mobile driver's license or ID, according to Apple.

Apple said the feature is designed with privacy and security in mind. When adding an ID to the Wallet app, users are required to take a photo of their face, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification. Users are also prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process.