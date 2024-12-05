iPhone Driver's License Support in Wallet Expands to New Mexico

by

iPhone users from New Mexico are now able to add their driver's licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, providing a digital version of the license that can be used in lieu of a physical card in some locations.

new mexico apple wallet id
New Mexico residents can add a license or state ID to the Wallet app by opening it up, tapping on the "+" button, and following the instructions to complete a verification process.

Digital IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints across the United States, in some businesses and venues, and in some mobile apps for verifying age. New Mexico has developed an app called NM Verifier that is available in coordination with the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department for verifying digital IDs.

"Having a cell phone and mobile device with you at virtually all times is simply a fact of life these days. This new capability adds one more level of convenience for us all," New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement.

As of right now, a digital license or identification card does not replace the physical version, and New Mexicans are required to have a physical license available when driving.

Apple first announced Wallet support for digital IDs in 2022, and states have been slowly adopting the feature since then. As of right now, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, California, Ohio, Iowa, and New Mexico have implemented support.

Acording to Apple, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, and West Virginia are also working to implement the feature.

Tag: Apple Wallet

Popular Stories

Whatsapp Feature

WhatsApp to Drop Support for These iPhones Starting May 2025

Monday December 2, 2024 2:57 am PST by
WhatsApp is set to end support for iOS versions older than iOS 15.1 from May next year, removing the chat platform's compatibility with several iPhone models in the process. From May 5, 2025, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus models. Users with those devices won't be able to access the encrypted chat service after the specified date unless they ...
Read Full Article52 comments
Apple AI Command Center Concept Mock 3

Apple Expected to Launch This All-New Device Next Year

Wednesday November 27, 2024 1:05 pm PST by
Apple is expected to kick off 2025 by launching an all-new smart home hub, also referred to as a "command center," as early as March. The hub is expected to feature around a six-inch display that can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall. The device is said to run a new "homeOS" operating system with a customizable widget-focused home screen, and it is expected...
Read Full Article
New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18

18 New Things Your iPhone Can Do in iOS 18.2

Wednesday November 27, 2024 5:05 am PST by
Apple is set to release iOS 18.2 in early December, bringing the second round of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models. This update brings several major advancements to Apple's AI integration, including completely new image generation tools and a range of Visual Intelligence-based enhancements. There are a handful of new non-AI related feature controls incoming as...
Read Full Article28 comments
iphone 16 pro models 1

12 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Friday November 29, 2024 5:17 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article100 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Expected Next Year: Here's What We Know

Thursday November 28, 2024 3:30 am PST by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch sometime in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as...
Read Full Article63 comments
Flip iPhone Thumb 1

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Could Reinvigorate Stalling Market

Monday December 2, 2024 4:04 pm PST by
The foldable smartphone market has stalled with customer interest in foldables waning, but that could change when Apple debuts a foldable iPhone, according to display analyst Ross Young. In a report on the current foldable smartphone market, Young says that Apple is expected to "enter the foldable market" in the second half of 2026. Apple's "dominant position in flagship smartphones" could...
Read Full Article276 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dual Tone Rectangle Feature 1

iPhone 17 Pro Already Rumored to Have These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 27, 2024 12:19 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch for 10 more months, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. An imaginative iPhone 17 Pro concept based on rumors Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models so far: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro ...
Read Full Article216 comments