iPhone Driver's License Support in Wallet Expands to New Mexico

iPhone users from New Mexico are now able to add their driver's licenses and IDs to the Apple Wallet app on ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch, providing a digital version of the license that can be used in lieu of a physical card in some locations.



New Mexico residents can add a license or state ID to the Wallet app by opening it up, tapping on the "+" button, and following the instructions to complete a verification process.

Digital IDs can be used at select TSA checkpoints across the United States, in some businesses and venues, and in some mobile apps for verifying age. New Mexico has developed an app called NM Verifier that is available in coordination with the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department for verifying digital IDs.

"Having a cell phone and mobile device with you at virtually all times is simply a fact of life these days. This new capability adds one more level of convenience for us all," New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said in a statement.

As of right now, a digital license or identification card does not replace the physical version, and New Mexicans are required to have a physical license available when driving.

Apple first announced Wallet support for digital IDs in 2022, and states have been slowly adopting the feature since then. As of right now, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Hawaii, California, Ohio, Iowa, and New Mexico have implemented support.

Acording to Apple, Connecticut, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Utah, Montana, and West Virginia are also working to implement the feature.