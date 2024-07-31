iPhone Driver's Licenses Now Available in Ohio

by

iPhone and Apple Watch users in Ohio are now able to add their digital IDs and driver's licenses to the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌, providing a convenient alternative to a physical card.

Ohio is the fifth state to add support for digital IDs in the Wallet app, following Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia.

Apple announced plans to add support for digital IDs way back in September 2021, but the feature requires states to implement support, and so far, the rollout has been quite slow.

Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah are also supposedly working on support for adding a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app, but it has been over two years and none of these states have added the feature. In 2021, Apple said that it was in "discussions with many more states" and was hoping Wallet IDs would be available nationwide in the future.


IDs and licenses stored in the Wallet app can be used in select U.S. airports at TSA checkpoints.

  • Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)
  • Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)
  • Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)
  • Denver International Airport (DEN)
  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

Wallet app IDs can also be used for showing proof of age or identity at certain businesses and venues, but adoption of this functionality is also limited. Ohio says that businesses and organizations with "compliant mobile ID readers" can accept digital IDs.

Top Rated Comments

GUNSTAR1
GUNSTAR1
26 minutes ago at 11:05 am
Lets gooo Utah!
DelayedGratificationGene
DelayedGratificationGene
23 minutes ago at 11:07 am
Cmon NY!
jz0309
jz0309
22 minutes ago at 11:08 am
CA has their own app for this which I've had for a year or so, and never used it, yet.
Sure would be nice if states could agree on a common approach…
hovscorpion12
hovscorpion12
21 minutes ago at 11:09 am
Massachusetts where you at??
Dilligas2000
Dilligas2000
6 minutes ago at 11:24 am

CA has their own app for this which I've had for a year or so, and never used it, yet.
Sure would be nice if states could agree on a common approach…
The app CA uses is horrible. I have, too, but I have never used it. Every time I have ever opened it, I am required to 'refresh', which means logging in and then waiting.
Supercyborgninja
Supercyborgninja
5 minutes ago at 11:25 am
I thought I wanted this until it dawned on me…I'd be giving my entire device.

No thank you?

No thank you?
