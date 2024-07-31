iPhone Driver's Licenses Now Available in Ohio

iPhone and Apple Watch users in Ohio are now able to add their digital IDs and driver's licenses to the Wallet app on the ‌iPhone‌, providing a convenient alternative to a physical card.



Ohio is the fifth state to add support for digital IDs in the Wallet app, following Arizona, Maryland, Colorado, and Georgia.

Apple announced plans to add support for digital IDs way back in September 2021, but the feature requires states to implement support, and so far, the rollout has been quite slow.

Today’s #Ohio’s lucky day! Ohio Mobile ID has finally come to the @Apple Wallet on iOS + WatchOS. Takes just a few minutes answer questions. Digital ID gets delivered about a minute later with this very nice holographic effect when you tilt you phone. Thanks, @Ohio_BMV! pic.twitter.com/LJA4rQXLhi — Henry Molski (@HankMolski) July 31, 2024

Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Utah are also supposedly working on support for adding a driver's license or ID to the Wallet app, but it has been over two years and none of these states have added the feature. In 2021, Apple said that it was in "discussions with many more states" and was hoping Wallet IDs would be available nationwide in the future.

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

IDs and licenses stored in the Wallet app can be used in select U.S. airports at TSA checkpoints.

Wallet app IDs can also be used for showing proof of age or identity at certain businesses and venues, but adoption of this functionality is also limited. Ohio says that businesses and organizations with "compliant mobile ID readers" can accept digital IDs.