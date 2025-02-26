Apple Says Its 5G Modem Will Come to More Devices, Here's Which Ones

by

The new iPhone 16e is equipped with Apple's custom-designed C1 modem for 5G and LTE connectivity, whereas all other current iPhone models rely on Qualcomm modems. While the average customer is unlikely to care about this change, it is a big deal for Apple, which had been working on its own cellular modem since at least 2018.

apple c1
We are still waiting on C1 modem speed tests, but it is expected that Apple's first modem will provide slower 5G speeds compared to Qualcomm's Snapdragon X71 modem in iPhone 16 models. Apple surely aims to eventually catch up to or even surpass Qualcomm in modem performance, but that goal might take several years.

In the meantime, Apple says the C1 modem is already the most power-efficient modem in an iPhone ever, contributing to the iPhone 16e offering the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone model, including the regular iPhone 16. Apple is known for having excellent hardware and software integration, and this is the latest example of that.

Apple has repeatedly said the C1 modem is just the start. In a press release this week, focused on U.S. manufacturing commitments, Apple heavily implied that it will release additional devices with custom 5G modems in the future.

From the announcement, emphasis ours:

Apple C1 adds a new chapter to the story of Apple silicon and is the result of years of R&D investment, bringing together the work of thousands of engineers. Apple C1 is the start of a long-term strategy that will allow Apple to innovate and optimize the modem system for additional Apple products.

Which devices might get an Apple-designed modem next?

According to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air coming later this year will also feature the C1 modem.

In addition, cellular iPad 11 configurations would be a good candidate for the C1 modem. Apple is expected to announce the iPad 11 in March or April.

Beyond that, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple has considered adding 5G modems to future Mac and Vision Pro models.

Apple has publicly acknowledged that it starts developing future A-series processors for iPhones up to four years in advance, and that likely applies to C-series modems as well. Gurman and others have said that Apple is already working on C2 and C3 modems. With the C2 modem, Apple is aiming to add mmWave 5G support. With the C3 modem, Apple is apparently aiming to outperform Qualcomm's modems.

All four iPhone 18 models, and the iPad Pro, could be equipped with the C2 modem.

Further out, Apple is expected to merge the modem into the iPhone's A-series chip.

Why did Apple develop its own iPhone modem? One, it eliminates the risk of relying on an external supplier, especially for single-sourced components like Qualcomm's modems. Second, Apple has had a rocky relationship with Qualcomm. The two companies did settle a lawsuit and extend their modem supply agreement for iPhones through March 2027, but Apple is likely aiming to avoid extending that contract any further.

Apple initially tried to reduce its reliance on Qualcomm by using Intel modems in some iPhone models, from the iPhone 7 through to the iPhone 11 series. However, this was a controversial decision, as tests showed the Intel modems had inferior performance compared to the Qualcomm modems. Apple returned to using exclusively Qualcomm modems when iPhone 12 models ushered in the 5G era, but it also decided to design its own modem as a longer-term solution. In 2019, Apple acquired the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business, and now the C1 modem has finally debuted after years of development.

Eventually, every cellular Apple device will likely have a C-series modem.

Tag: Apple 5G Modem Guide

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

Sunday February 23, 2025 2:23 pm PST by
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay. As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
Read Full Article102 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article159 comments
airtag orange

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

Monday February 24, 2025 6:11 am PST by
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe. Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2: With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone 17 lineup cad render majin bu

Revealed: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup's Striking New Camera Designs

Monday February 24, 2025 2:49 am PST by
A new CAD render of all the devices in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup has been shared online by leaker Majin Bu, specifically showing the allegedly different rear camera system designs of the standard iPhone 17, all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The leaker Majin Bu has had some hits in the past, but some of his information has been wrong,...
Read Full Article167 comments
cook trump

Trump Responds to Apple Keeping Diversity Policies

Wednesday February 26, 2025 6:32 am PST by
In an all-caps post on Truth Social today, U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple should fully end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. "APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM," he wrote. Trump's post comes one day after Apple held its annual shareholders meeting, during which a majority of shareholders voted against a proposal that asked the...
Read Full Article303 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article212 comments
trump iphone dictation issue

Apple Fixing 'Trump' Dictation Processing Bug

Tuesday February 25, 2025 1:18 pm PST by
Multiple iPhone owners today noticed a pronunciation processing issue that causes the word "Trump" to momentarily show up when using dictation to send a message with the word "racist." In some cases, when speaking the word racist through the iPhone's built-in dictation feature, the iPhone briefly interprets the spoken word as "Trump" and "Trump" text shows up in the Messages app before being ...
Read Full Article332 comments
airpods pro purple

Here's When AirPods Pro 3 Are Rumored to Launch

Monday February 24, 2025 9:14 am PST by
According to a post on X today from a leaker known as Kosutami, Apple plans to launch AirPods Pro 3 in May or June this year. The leaker also claimed that an AirTag 2 will launch around the same time. Kosutami is best known as a collector of prototype Apple hardware, but they have occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future product plans. For example, they accurately...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Schnegg Avatar
Schnegg
16 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Ok cool, give me a MacBook with C1.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chelsel Avatar
chelsel
16 minutes ago at 12:45 pm
How about we turn on that FM radio feature. Oh that's right, that's free music ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments