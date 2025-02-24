Apple's C2 Modem Expected to Feature in Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Apple's next-generation C2 modem is expected to arrive in 2026, debuting in Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is already testing the so-called C2 modem as well as its successor, the C3, which is expected to arrive in 2027, by which time Apple hopes it will "outdo Qualcomm's modem capabilities." MacRumors has previously reported that Apple is testing a C2 modem.

Apple's C1 modem debuted in the iPhone 16e, which the company unveiled last week. Apple says its first custom modem chip is the most power-efficient iPhone modem ever, contributing to the device having the longest battery life of any 6.1-inch iPhone ever, including the more expensive regular iPhone 16.

Gurman previously reported that Apple's second-generation 5G modem will debut in the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026 and in iPad Pro models by 2027. He said this modem will better compete with Qualcomm's modems in current iPhones by adding support for the ultra-fast 5G standard known as mmWave, a feature the C1 modem lacks.

Apple's rumored all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air is expected to be next in line to use the new C1 modem. The new slimmer device is expected to replace the Plus model in the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, which is expected to arrive in mid-September.