Future Apple Vision Pro Could Have 5G Modem

An upcoming version of the Apple Vision Pro headset could be equipped with a custom-designed Apple modem chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In a report on Apple's plans for its in-house modem, Gurman said that Apple is "discussing" bringing cellular support to future Vision Pro models.



An Apple-designed modem chip is set to debut in 2025 iPhone SE, low-cost iPad, and iPhone 17 "Air" models, and from there, Apple will iterate on the design and expand the technology to other devices.

The first version of the modem chip will only have slower sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, but a second-generation model will support the faster mmWave 5G speeds, and a third-generation version in 2027 could match or exceed Qualcomm technology. The first 5G chip from Apple isn't likely to be used in a Vision Pro headset, but the second-generation or third-generation versions could be integrated into the Vision Pro, and also future Macs.

Further in the future, Apple could also add its custom modem chip to augmented reality glasses, but that product is still several years away.

Apple's ultimate goal is to phase out Qualcomm 5G modem chips, replacing them with its own modem chips. Because cellular connectivity is integral to the iPhone, Apple plans to test its modem technology in lower volume, lower cost products to start with.

The first version of the modem chip is smaller and more integrated with other components that are designed by Apple, but it is not as advanced as Qualcomm's 5G modem chips. Apple modem chips coming in 2026 and 2027 will be more advanced, and eventually, Apple could merge its A-series and M-series with its custom modem chips, developing a single component that would be integrated into its products.

A second-generation Vision Pro headset could launch as early as 2025, with Apple adding an M5 chip but few design changes, but rumors on the future of the Vision Pro have been unclear with some sources pointing toward a Vision Pro 2, and others suggesting Apple wants to focus on a lower-cost model.

Apple is said to be developing a lower-cost version of the Vision Pro that uses more affordable components, and Gurman has said it could come as soon as 2025. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo does not believe that a cheaper Vision Pro will come out until after 2027, however. It is not clear when the Vision Pro could get 5G technology.