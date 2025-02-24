Apple Aims to Eventually Integrate Future Modems into Main Processor

Apple plans to eventually integrate the modem component in its devices into the main processor, making the electronics more power-efficient and less costly to produce, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



"I'd expect this in 2028 at the earliest," said the reporter in his Power On newsletter. Funnily enough, that's the same year that Apple could begin building its own custom modem into cellular MacBook models, as previously reported by Gurman. However, in his latest report, Gurman did not mention Macs in the same sentence as modems.

Apple has explored the possibility of developing MacBooks with cellular connectivity in the past. Indeed, the company reportedly considered launching a MacBook Air with 3G connectivity, but former CEO Steve Jobs said in 2008 that Apple decided against it, since it would take up too much room in the case. An integrated SoC would solve that problem.

Apple debuted its first custom modem, the C1, in the new iPhone 16e, which the company unveiled last week. According to Apple, the C1 is the most power efficient modem that's been included in an iPhone to date. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ has the longest battery life of an ‌iPhone‌ with a 6.1-inch form factor, and it lasts for up to 26 hours when watching video. Apple says the C1 is "just the start."

Gurman said that Apple is already testing the so-called C2 modem as well as its successor, the C3, which is expected to arrive in 2027, by which time Apple hopes it will "outdo Qualcomm's modem capabilities." MacRumors has previously reported that Apple is testing a C2 modem, which is said to be debuting in Apple's iPhone 18 Pro models next year, according to Gurman.

Apple has reportedly been working on its own modem since 2018, as it seeks to move away from Qualcomm's component currently used in iPhones. Apple's transition away from Qualcomm modems is a logical step, given their turbulent history. Despite recent tensions, the two companies recently extended their modem supply agreement through March 2027, allowing Apple ample time to perfect its own solution.