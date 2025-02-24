AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe.
Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2:
- With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the AirTag 2 is expected to have up to 3× longer range compared to the current AirTag. The chip debuted in the iPhone 15 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. On the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, there is a Precision Finding for People feature that can help you to find your friends in crowded places, and it offers a range of up to 200 feet/60 meters.
- The new AirTag's built-in speaker is expected to be more difficult to remove or tamper with, as an anti-stalking safety measure.
- The new AirTag is rumored to have improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro.
The original AirTag was announced during an Apple Event in April 2021. In the U.S., an individual AirTag costs $29, and a set of four costs $99.
Kosutami is best known as a collector of prototype Apple products, but they have occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future plans. For example, they accurately revealed that the iPhone 16 Pro would be equipped with a metal-enclosed battery many months before the device launched. However, their August 2024 claim that new AirPods Pro would be coming "soon" did not pan out, as AirPods Pro 3 have yet to launch.
In another post today, Kosutami seems to be once again implying that new AirPods Pro are on the horizon, along with new Apple smart home accessories. Apple is expected to unveil an all-new smart home hub this year, and it is also rumored to be working on a Face ID doorbell and a smart home camera for release in 2026 or later.
