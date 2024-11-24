Here Are the Latest AirTag 2 Rumors, Including No Rechargeable Battery

by

Apple released the AirTag in April 2021, so it is now three over and a half years old. While the AirTag has not received any hardware updates since then, a new version of the item tracking accessory is rumored to be in development.

airtag purple
Below, we recap rumors about a second-generation AirTag.

Timing

Apple is aiming to release a new AirTag in mid-2025, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

From his Power On newsletter last week:

In May, I reported that Apple is working on a new AirTag — code-named B589 — for release around the middle of next year. That accessory has now progressed in manufacturing tests, and Apple is getting ready to bring it to market.

In October 2023, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said mass production of the second-generation AirTag had been postponed from the fourth quarter of 2024 until some point in 2025, but he did not provide a reason for the apparent change in plans. Kuo and Gurman are thus in agreement that a new AirTag is coming next year.

Features

In his newsletter last week, Gurman reiterated that the new AirTag will feature an upgraded chip with improved location tracking. If so, the AirTag could be updated with the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that debuted in all iPhone 15 models last year.

Gurman also believes the new AirTag's built-in speaker will be more difficult to remove, as an anti-stalking measure. Overall, though, he expects the new AirTag to look similar to the current model, so do not expect major design changes.

Last, he said the new AirTag will feature "better range," which could allow the Precision Finding feature to work at farther distances.

Kuo previously said the new AirTag will have some kind of integration with Apple's Vision Pro headset, but he did not share any specific details.

Update — November 24: In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said the AirTag 2 will still have a coin cell battery, rather than a rechargeable battery. Not really a surprise, but now you know!

