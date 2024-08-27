AirPods Pro 3 Rumored to Feature 'Much Better' Active Noise Cancellation

While there have been many rumors about the upcoming AirPods 4, a leaker has now shared an alleged upgrade planned for the AirPods Pro 3.



In a post today on social media platform X, the previously-accurate leaker known as Kosutami claimed that the AirPods Pro 3 will feature "much better" active noise cancellation compared to the AirPods Pro 2, which launched nearly two years ago. However, the leaker did not provide any specific details about this alleged upgrade.

Apple already advertises the AirPods Pro 2 as featuring "up to twice as much" active noise cancellation compared to the original AirPods Pro, so the AirPods Pro 3 would be even more improved in this regard.

Apple is expected to announce both low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 models during its September 9 special event. Kosutami claimed that the AirPods Pro 3 are also coming "soon," but it is unclear if this information is accurate, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has previously reported that Apple planned to release redesigned AirPods Pro in 2025.

Both the low-end and mid-tier AirPods 4 are rumored to feature a revised design with better fit in the ear, improved sound quality, and an updated charging case with a USB-C port. The mid-tier AirPods 4 are also said to feature active noise cancellation, and a speaker in the charging case that can play a sound for Find My location tracking.

AirPods Max are also rumored to be updated later this year, but the only change expected is a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning.

Kosutami is known as a prototype Apple product collector, but he has occasionally shared accurate information about Apple's future plans, including details about FineWoven accessories before they launched last year. Kosutami also revealed that iPhone 16 Pro batteries will have a metal enclosure, and this change was later corroborated by other sources.