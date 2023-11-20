First Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Component Leak Reveals Redesigned Battery

Images purporting to depict a new battery designed for the iPhone 16 Pro today leaked online, showing a new metal casing and a slightly larger capacity.



The images come from the leaker known as "Kosutami," who has disseminated accurate information about Apple's plans in the past. If authentic, the images are the first to be shared of the ‌iPhone 16‌'s components.

The battery is said to be designed for an early stage ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro prototype with a 3,355 mAh capacity. The iPhone 15 Pro contains a 3,274 mAh battery, meaning that prototype ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models currently feature a battery that is just 2.5% larger. The new battery also features a redesigned connector.

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector

The most significant change is the transition from a black foil casing, the likes of which have been used on every iPhone model thus far, to a frosted metal shell. This change improves the thermal efficiency of the battery, with no significant impact on the component's weight. The Apple Watch used to feature batteries with black foil casing, but starting with the 40mm Apple Watch Series 7, Apple began adopting metal shells for improved thermals.

The new and old Apple Watch battery designs (via iFixit). The new and old Apple Watch battery designs (via iFixit).

The early component images appear to confirm information shared last week that said Apple plans to introduce a new thermal system on the ‌iPhone 16‌ to reduce overheating. In addition to batteries with metal shells on the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro models, the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup is rumored to feature a graphene heat-sink to reduce overheating. Graphene has high thermal conductivity, surpassing that of copper, which is currently used in ‌iPhone‌ heat-sinks. Apple has been interested in graphene for thermal management for some time, filing patents related to its exploration of the material for heat dissipation in portable devices.

The moves appear to come partly in response to widely encountered overheating issues experienced with the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, which Apple ostensibly addressed through a software update earlier this year.