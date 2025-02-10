Apple's Rumored Smart Home Hub Still 'Months Away' From Shipping

If you have been waiting for Apple's rumored smart home hub to launch, prepare to wait some more. In his Power On newsletter over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the device is still "months away" from shipping.

A made-up concept of an Apple smart home hub A made-up concept of an Apple smart home hub

Based on that wording, the home hub will not ship until April at the earliest, but potentially not until much later in the year. Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the device would enter mass production in the second half of 2025, so it is quite possible the home hub will be announced in September or later.

Gurman previously said the home hub will be "Apple's most significant release of the year," as it represents the company's "first step toward a bigger role in the smart home." He said the device will be like a "smaller and cheaper iPad" that lets users "control appliances, conduct FaceTime chats, and handle other tasks."

The device is expected to be similar to a HomePod with a screen, with rumored features including a 6-inch or 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and Apple Intelligence support. Gurman said it can be attached to a tabletop base with a speaker, or mounted on a wall.

The home hub will run a new "homeOS" operating system with a customizable widget-focused home screen, and revolve around Siri, Apple Intelligence, and HomeKit, according to Gurman. The device could double as a home security system by displaying camera footage, and a built-in camera would allow for FaceTime video calls.

Apple's hub would compete with products like Google's Nest Hub and Amazon's Echo Show. It is unclear if Apple will use HomePod or HomePad branding for the device, or if it will opt for a fully unique name, such as the Apple Home.