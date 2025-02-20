iPhone 17 Air Now Rumored to Feature 6.7-Inch Display
Apple's rumored "iPhone 17 Air" model could feature a larger display than originally expected.
On the Recycle Bin podcast this week, Jon Prosser said the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a 6.7-inch display, rather than a 6.6-inch display as previously rumored.
Last year, display industry analyst Ross Young said the iPhone 17 Air would have a 6.55-inch display, or a 6.6-inch display when rounded up.
It is unclear which rumored measurement is accurate: 6.6 inches or 6.7 inches.
Prosser also claimed that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.64mm thick, at least when excluding the device's rumored rear camera bar.
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said the iPhone 17 Air would measure just 5.5mm at its thinnest point. 5.64mm is not too far off, if accurate.
Prosser is a well-known tech YouTuber who runs the channel Front Page Tech. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the design of the AirTag, many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6, months before that device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the Apple Watch Series 7 having flat edges, although perhaps Apple tested such a design.
Prosser has leaked several Apple-related details in recent weeks, including the alleged designs of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Air. He also claimed that iOS 19 will feature a redesigned Camera app with a visionOS-like interface.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 Air in September.
