iPhone 17 Pro With All-New Camera Bar Design Allegedly Revealed

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro will feature three rear cameras arranged in a familiar triangular layout, but the cameras will be housed in an all-new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, according to YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

iPhone 17 Pro camera design render created by iPhone 17 Pro camera design render created by Asher for Front Page Tech

In a video uploaded today , Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser said the camera bar will be considerably larger than many earlier concepts circulating online have showed. The camera lenses are positioned on the left side of the bar, while an LED flash, a rear microphone, and the LiDAR Scanner are lined up vertically on the right side.

Prosser said the iPhone 17 Pro features a two-tone finish, with the camera bar appearing to be darker than the rest of the rear shell.

It is unclear if this alleged design change has any benefits, or if it is purely for aesthetics.

Prosser said his information is based on multiple sources familiar with the iPhone 17 Pro's design, and he said that he has seen the device himself.

The redesigned camera array would presumably extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but Prosser did not confirm that. The ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" is also rumored to feature a rear camera bar, but with only a single camera. It is not clear if the camera bar will extend to the lowest-end iPhone 17 model, but it seems likely for consistency.

Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro also have a rear camera bar, but the lenses are arranged in a horizontal line rather than triangularly.

Prosser has been a well-known tech YouTuber for more than a decade. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the design of the AirTag, many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6, months before that device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the Apple Watch Series 7 having flat edges, although perhaps Apple tested such a design.

Prosser recently claimed that iOS 19 will introduce a redesigned Camera app with a visionOS-like design, including translucent menus and buttons.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and additional design-related rumors will likely surface before then.