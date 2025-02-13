iPhone 17 Pro With All-New Camera Bar Design Allegedly Revealed

by

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro will feature three rear cameras arranged in a familiar triangular layout, but the cameras will be housed in an all-new rectangular camera bar with rounded corners, according to YouTube channel Front Page Tech.

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page TechiPhone 17 Pro camera design render created by Asher for Front Page Tech

In a video uploaded today, Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser said the camera bar will be considerably larger than many earlier concepts circulating online have showed. The camera lenses are positioned on the left side of the bar, while an LED flash, a rear microphone, and the LiDAR Scanner are lined up vertically on the right side.

Prosser said the iPhone 17 Pro features a two-tone finish, with the camera bar appearing to be darker than the rest of the rear shell.

It is unclear if this alleged design change has any benefits, or if it is purely for aesthetics.


Prosser said his information is based on multiple sources familiar with the iPhone 17 Pro's design, and he said that he has seen the device himself.

The redesigned camera array would presumably extend to the iPhone 17 Pro Max, but Prosser did not confirm that. The ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" is also rumored to feature a rear camera bar, but with only a single camera. It is not clear if the camera bar will extend to the lowest-end iPhone 17 model, but it seems likely for consistency.

Google's Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro also have a rear camera bar, but the lenses are arranged in a horizontal line rather than triangularly.

Prosser has been a well-known tech YouTuber for more than a decade. Like most sources, he has a mixed track record with Apple rumors, with some hits and some misses. In 2020, he was the first source to reveal the design of the AirTag, many months before it was announced. He also shared many accurate details about the iPad mini 6, months before that device was announced. On the other hand, he and others were wrong about the Apple Watch Series 7 having flat edges, although perhaps Apple tested such a design.

Prosser recently claimed that iOS 19 will introduce a redesigned Camera app with a visionOS-like design, including translucent menus and buttons.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series in September, and additional design-related rumors will likely surface before then.

Related Roundup: iPhone 17 Pro
Tag: Jon Prosser

Popular Stories

iPhone SE 4 Thumb 1

'New' iPhone SE Product Listing Appears on French Website

Wednesday February 12, 2025 6:49 am PST by
As the wait continues for Apple's long-rumored, fourth-generation iPhone SE, French electronics retailer Boulanger has prematurely published a product listing for a "new" model of the iPhone SE. The placeholder page says the device is "coming soon," but it offers no further information, and the price shown is obviously not real. The listing was spotted by a reader of the French technology...
Read Full Article57 comments
apple launch feb 2025

Tim Cook Teases an 'Apple Launch' Next Wednesday

Thursday February 13, 2025 8:07 am PST by
In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased an upcoming "launch" of some kind scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," he said, with an #AppleLaunch hashtag. The post includes a short video with an animated Apple logo inside a circle. Cook did not provide an exact time for the launch, or share any other specific details, so...
Read Full Article230 comments
m2 macbook air blue

M4 MacBook Air Release Continues to Appear Imminent

Monday February 10, 2025 10:56 am PST by
There continue to be signs of a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip, indicating that we could see the machine launch in the not too distant future. A private account on X today shared the identifiers that the MacBook Air will use, and those identifiers correspond to the M4 chip. According to the source, both the 13-inch MacBook Air and the 15-inch MacBook Air will be equipped with Apple's...
Read Full Article107 comments
oppo find n5 fingers

World's Thinnest Foldable Phone Launches Next Week

Monday February 10, 2025 3:05 am PST by
Oppo has confirmed a February 20 global launch for its Find N5, which the company claims is the world's thinnest device in the foldable phone category. The phone is expected to be re-branded as the OnePlus Open 2 in the US. The Chinese vendor has been teasing the device in the last few weeks, touting its waterproofing and nearly invisible display crease, and highlighting its thinness by compa...
Read Full Article125 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.3.1

Monday February 10, 2025 10:04 am PST by
Apple today released watchOS 11.3.1, a minor update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.3.1 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.3.1 can be downloaded by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to...
Read Full Article17 comments
sequoia

Apple Releases macOS Sequoia 15.3.1

Monday February 10, 2025 10:11 am PST by
Apple today released macOS Sequoia 15.3.1, a minor update to the macOS Sequoia operating system that came out last September. macOS 15.3.1 comes a few weeks after the launch of macOS Sequoia 15.3. Mac users can download the ‌‌‌macOS Sequoia‌‌‌ update through the Software Update section of System Settings. Apple has also released macOS 13.7.4 and macOS 14.7.4 for those who are...
Read Full Article57 comments
apple launch feb 2025 alt

What to Expect From the 'Apple Launch' Next Week

Thursday February 13, 2025 11:48 am PST by
Apple has yet to announce any new devices this year, but that could change starting next week. Apple CEO Tim Cook today said to "get ready" for a "launch" on Wednesday, February 19. "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," said Cook, in a social media post. The post includes an #AppleLaunch hashtag, along with a short video featuring an animated Apple logo inside of a circle....
Read Full Article66 comments
Apple Ad on X

Apple Resumes Advertising on X

Wednesday February 12, 2025 2:18 pm PST by
Apple this month started advertising on X for the first time in more than a year. The company had stopped advertising on the social media platform in November 2023 following controversial remarks made by its owner Elon Musk. For example, the @Apple account is running an ad promoting Safari's privacy features. The ad was spotted by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris. The @AppleTV account has a...
Read Full Article
M4 mini Glowing Blue

Apple Begins Selling Refurbished M4 Macs

Wednesday February 12, 2025 11:35 am PST by
Apple today added MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M4 series chips to its certified refurbished store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland for the first time since the computers were introduced in October 2024. Some refurbished MacBook Pro models with M4 chips are also available in Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and select other European countries. ...
Read Full Article87 comments

Top Rated Comments

JBaker122586 Avatar
JBaker122586
1 hour ago at 05:56 pm
Oh thank god. I was worried it was actually going to look like this at first, but then I saw the information was from Prosser.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DrJR Avatar
DrJR
1 hour ago at 05:51 pm
Sigh…… my idea of a camera on every corner was better.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Royksöpp Avatar
Royksöpp
1 hour ago at 05:52 pm
Do these people actually take a step back and look at these terrible renders before they post them? I doubt Apple would do something this ugly.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jimscard Avatar
jimscard
1 hour ago at 05:58 pm

('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/02/13/iphone-17-pro-camera-design-leak/')

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro will feature three rear cameras arranged in a familiar triangular layout, but the cameras will be housed in an all-new rectangular camera bar, according to YouTube channel Front Page Tech.




iPhone 17 Pro camera design render created by Asher ('https://x.com/asherdipps') for Front Page Tech ('//www.youtube.com/@FrontPageTech/')

In a video uploaded today ('//www.youtube.com/watch?v=08JoSCHV9VY'), Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser said the camera bar will be considerably larger than many earlier concepts circulating online have showed. The camera lenses are positioned on the left side of the bar, while an LED flash, a rear microphone, and the LiDAR Scanner are lined up vertically on the right side.



Article Link: iPhone 17 Pro With All-New Camera Bar Design Allegedly Revealed ('https://www.macrumors.com/2025/02/13/iphone-17-pro-camera-design-leak/')
Nonsense. There are so many technical flaws that would introduce - like exaggerated shadows from the flash being so far out of line with the cameras. The LIDAR would have problems too, most likely.

Plus, it would require more material and deliver no benefits whatsoever. Best to just unsubscribe from FPT, folks. Apple, having settled their suit with that leaker, is now in full 'provide leakers with misinformation' mode. Expect a ton of incorrect and useless predictions between now and whenever the iPhone 17 series is announced -- which is seven months away - at least.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Iron Curtains Avatar
Iron Curtains
1 hour ago at 05:54 pm
But why?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
c84216 Avatar
c84216
1 hour ago at 05:56 pm
Before everyone has a catastrophic meltdown these renders almost always miss the mark when it comes to the minute details that make these things look fine.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments