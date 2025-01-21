'iPhone 17 Air' With Rear Camera Bar Allegedly Shown in Leaked Photo

by

A leaker known as "Majin Bu" today shared an alleged image of a component for the rumored, ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" model.

iPhone 17 Air Size Feature
The blurry, pixelated image shows a pair of rear iPhone shells with a pill-shaped, raised camera bar along the top. On the left side of the bar, there is a circular cutout that appears to be for a single rear camera. On the right side of the bar, there appears to be an LED camera flash and a tiny microphone hole. The ultra-thin "iPhone 17 Air" is the only iPhone 17 model that is expected to have a single rear camera, so the shell could be for that device.

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is also expected to have a single rear camera, but an elongated camera ridge has not been rumored for that device.

In the world of AI-generated photos, and counterfeit iPhones, we do not know if this image shows the actual "iPhone 17 Air." Sometimes leaks like these end up being real, but in many cases they end up being fake. Skepticism is warranted.


Majin Bu accurately revealed the "Desert Titanium" color name for iPhone 16 Pro models seven months before the devices launched, but some of his information has been wrong, including a rumor about an iPad 11 being imminent in 2023.

An elongated camera bump has been rumored for both the "iPhone 17 Air" and iPhone 17 Pro models, so perhaps this alleged design change will be coming to the entire iPhone 17 lineup. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17, the "iPhone 17 Air," the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in September.

There are already some Android phones with a camera bar, such as Google's Pixel 9.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the "iPhone 17 Air" will measure just 5.5mm at its thinnest point, which would make it the thinnest iPhone ever. Apple does not include the rear camera bump in its iPhone dimensions.

Due to its ultra-thin design, the "iPhone 17 Air" is expected to have limited specs, including only a single rear camera, a single speaker, no SIM card slot worldwide, and an A19 chip instead of the more powerful A19 Pro chip. Of course, the device will also be equipped with a smaller battery than other iPhone 17 models due to size constraints.

Other rumored features include a 6.6-inch OLED display with a Dynamic Island, Face ID, 8GB of RAM for Apple Intelligence support, and more.

Bookmark our iPhone 17 roundup to stay up to date with more rumors over the coming months.

