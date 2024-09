Missed the iPhone 16 Event? Apple Shared a Recap Video and More

Apple held its iPhone 16 event this week, with the presentation running just over 90 minutes. If you missed the event, or want to revisit the key announcements, Apple shared a recap video with highlights on its YouTube channel.

New products announced during the event include the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus two AirPods 4 models , and updated AirPods Max with a USB-C port and new color options. There is also a new Black Satin titanium color option for the existing Apple Watch Ultra 2.

We also shared our own 13-minute recap of Apple's event that you can watch below.

Are you buying an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro? Apple shared a new "Guided Tour" video that explains new features available on those devices.

All four iPhone 16 models support Apple Intelligence, which is launching with iOS 18.1 in October . Apple shared a video about that too.

After watching these videos, consider checking out our list of everything that Apple announced during the event for more coverage.