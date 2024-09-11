Missed the iPhone 16 Event? Apple Shared a Recap Video and More

Apple held its iPhone 16 event this week, with the presentation running just over 90 minutes. If you missed the event, or want to revisit the key announcements, Apple shared a recap video with highlights on its YouTube channel.

We also shared our own 13-minute recap of Apple's event that you can watch below.

Are you buying an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Pro? Apple shared a new "Guided Tour" video that explains new features available on those devices.