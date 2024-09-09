Apple Event Live Blog: iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10, and New AirPods Expected

by

Apple's "It's Glowtime" event kicks off today at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 16 lineup and some updated Apple Watch and AirPods models unveiled, and perhaps some other announcements.

Glowtime Live Coverage Article 1
Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV app across various platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the event unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

As usual, Apple's online store is down for updates ahead of the event.

Live Updates - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...



Top Rated Comments

kalsta Avatar
kalsta
17 minutes ago at 09:28 am
I’m all set…



Attachment Image
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
D-a-a-n Avatar
D-a-a-n
14 minutes ago at 09:32 am

I’m all set…


Where is the "Courage" card?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vinegarshots Avatar
vinegarshots
13 minutes ago at 09:33 am

I'm curious if the new iPhone Pro will have any advanced AI capabilities beyond what has been announced at WWDC.
The iPhone won't even have all of the AI capabilities announced at WWDC, until next year. Apple is struggling to just deliver on their promises. So... no. I think not ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
11 minutes ago at 09:35 am

I’m all set…


No 'Amazing day' or 'proud to be a part of it' ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
VisceralRealist Avatar
VisceralRealist
10 minutes ago at 09:35 am

Where is the "Courage" card?
Don't forget "crack marketing team" :p
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
840quadra Avatar
840quadra
19 minutes ago at 09:27 am
Apple TV setup, also have my iPad Pro staged just in case my home network drops. One of the few events I go N+1 on video screens. ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments