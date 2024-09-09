Apple Event: 10 Last-Minute Rumors Ahead of iPhone 16 Announcement

by
Apple's "It's Glowtime" iPhone 16 Event: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple's event to announce the iPhone 16 and more begins in under one hour, and there have been several last-minute rumors circulating.

its glowtime event youtube
Below, we recap the latest rumors:

Stay tuned for live coverage of Apple's announcements.

sonny iphone 16 pro colors

New iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Colors Revealed Ahead of Apple Event

Friday September 6, 2024 5:01 am PDT by
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
iPhone 16 Pro Mock Article

How Much Will the iPhone 16 Cost?

Friday September 6, 2024 5:43 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
its glowtime event youtube

Report Details Last-Minute Apple Event Rumors About New iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods

Friday September 6, 2024 4:40 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared his final expectations for Apple's "It's Glowtime" event, providing some new tidbits and clarifications about the new devices set to be announced on Monday. iPhone 16 Pro Along with larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch display sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have bezels that are "now about a third slimmer" for a "sleeker overall look." The...
Generic iOS 18 Feature Real Mock

iOS 18 Coming Later This Month With These 8 New Features

Tuesday September 3, 2024 12:07 pm PDT by
iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update will finally be released for all compatible iPhones soon. Apple should reveal iOS 18's exact release date during its September 9 event, with the most likely possibility being Monday, September 16. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18. Note that Apple Intelligence is not coming...
apple watch series 9 display

'Noticeably Thinner' Apple Watch Series 10 to Eventually Get Sleep Apnea Detection

Friday September 6, 2024 4:42 am PDT by
The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a new sleep apnea detection feature, but it may not be available as soon as the new model launches, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Sleep apnea detection, which builds on the watch's existing sleep tracking, will attempt to determine if a wearer has sleep apnea and then suggest further testing with a medical professional. Gurman had expressed...
Read Full Article58 comments
iPhone 16 Side 2 Feature

iPhone 16 Pro Rumored to Break This 7-Year Streak at Apple

Friday September 6, 2024 7:41 am PDT by
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro might break a seven-year streak at Apple. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will start at $1,099 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage. If this information is accurate, it means that the iPhone 16 Pro will cost more for customers who otherwise would have opted for a...
Top Rated Comments

bigjnyc Avatar
bigjnyc
12 minutes ago at 09:34 am
* iPhone 16 users may finally be able to pause and resume a singular video recording in the Camera app ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/09/06/iphone-16-pro-4k-at-120fps-video-rumor/').

we need new hardware to accomplish this? LOL Apple are such clowns
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hal~9000 Avatar
Hal~9000
10 minutes ago at 09:36 am

we need new hardware to accomplish this? LOL Apple are such clowns
Software locked hardware that is ?

Remember how we needed the new iPhone 15 hardware to set the battery limit at 80%? ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
svish Avatar
svish
8 minutes ago at 09:38 am
Not so sure about AirPods Max and watch Ultra 3. Definitely expecting capture button on all models.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
centauratlas Avatar
centauratlas
7 minutes ago at 09:39 am
It will be interesting to see about an ultra 3. If there is a 10 with new hardware features, but not an ultra, that would be quite odd. But I guess we'll find out soon
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
