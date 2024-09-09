Apple Event: 10 Last-Minute Rumors Ahead of iPhone 16 Announcement
Apple's event to announce the iPhone 16 and more begins in under one hour, and there have been several last-minute rumors circulating.
Below, we recap the latest rumors:
- The regular iPhone 16 Pro model might start at $999 in the U.S. after all, despite a recent $1,099 rumor.
- The rumored Capture/Camera button is expected to be available on all four iPhone 16 models.
- New AirPods Max are now expected at the event, with rumored features including improved active noise cancelation, Adaptive Audio, and a USB-C charging port.
- As first predicted last year, an Apple Watch Ultra 3 is no longer expected today.
- A black titanium casing option is rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
- iPhone 16 Pro models may be capable of 4K video recording at up to 120 FPS, up from a previous limit of 60 FPS.
- iPhone 16 users may finally be able to pause and resume a singular video recording in the Camera app.
- A redesigned Milanese Loop has been rumored for the Apple Watch.
- FineWoven stock is running low. Will the material be discontinued?
- A new iPad mini is apparently not coming until Apple's next event in October.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Apple's announcements.