Apple Park's New 'The Observatory' Revealed Ahead of iPhone 16 Event

Architecture and design publication Dezeen today shared photos of an all-new event-focused building at Apple Park called "The Observatory."



"The Observatory" is built into a hillside near Steve Jobs Theater, and it will be used for new product demonstrations following Apple's special events, according to the report. It is set to open following the iPhone 16 event today.

The building has a domed entrance above the ground with a sky-facing oculus, along with a "portal-like" window with views of the Apple Park campus.



"With its stunning views of the campus greenery and the mountains ringing the horizon, The Observatory truly is an extension of Apple Park, showcasing the best of California and the best of the natural environment around us," said John De Maio, Apple's global head of design for real estate and development.

More details about the building's design and materials used can be found in Dezeen's article.