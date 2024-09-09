Apple Store Down Ahead of 'It's Glowtime' iPhone 16 Apple Event

Apple's online storefront has gone down ahead of the "It's Glowtime" Apple event taking place later today, where several new products are expected to be announced.



Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and AirPods Max 2. The company should also announce the release dates of its next major software updates including iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. The event's tagline, "It's Glowtime," seems to hint at Apple Intelligence's role in the event.

MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of today's Apple event, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, including a live blog on our website and posts via @MacRumorsLive on X. For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our guide.