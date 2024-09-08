Gurman: No Apple Watch Ultra 3 Tomorrow, Ultra 2 in Black Likely

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today said that he does not expect Apple to announce an Apple Watch Ultra 3 at its event tomorrow. Instead, he believes that Apple will introduce a black titanium color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2.



Nearly a year ago, Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was first to indicate there might not be an Apple Watch Ultra 3 this year.

A black version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was originally rumored to launch last year, but that never happened.