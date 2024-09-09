iPhone 16 Pro Now Expected to Start at $999 in U.S. Despite Recent $1,099 Rumor
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes the iPhone 16 Pro will start at $999 in the U.S., meaning there would be no starting price increase over the iPhone 15 Pro.
"I don't expect the Pro entry price to be raised from $999," said Gurman.
This prediction runs counter to a report last week from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce that claimed the iPhone 16 Pro would start at $1,099 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage. This meant the iPhone 16 Pro would not have been available with 128GB of storage for $999 like the iPhone 15 Pro is, but Gurman believing that the $999 price point will stick around suggests that a 128GB configuration will remain available after all.
Apple has offered at least one Pro model or equivalent tier of the iPhone at a starting price of $999 in the U.S. since the iPhone X was released in 2017.
$999 or $1,099? We'll find out for sure in just a few hours. Apple's event kicks off at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, and we'll have live coverage of the announcements.
