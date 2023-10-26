Kuo: No Apple Watch Ultra 3 Next Year?

by

There are currently no signs of an "Apple Watch Ultra 3" being in development within Apple's supply chain, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today. As a result, he believes the likelihood of a new Apple Watch Ultra being released in 2024 is "decreasing."

Apple Watch Ultra 2 hero feature white
"If Apple doesn't officially kick off the Apple Watch Ultra 3 project by December, it's almost confirmed that we won't see a new Apple Watch Ultra in 2024," said Kuo.

If the Apple Watch Ultra is not updated next year, Kuo believes it is likely because Apple "needs more time to develop innovative health management features" and "address issues" related to micro-LED production. A new Apple Watch Ultra with a larger 2.1-inch micro-LED display is rumored to launch in 2025 or 2026.

This prediction comes just over a month after the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was released. Key new features of the Ultra 2 include a 50% brighter display with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a faster S9 chip, a "Double Tap" gesture for interacting with the watch without touching the screen, on-device Siri, an increased 64GB of internal storage, and more. The original Apple Watch Ultra was released last year, so the models launched one year apart.

Top Rated Comments

AppleTO Avatar
AppleTO
1 day ago at 05:48 am
As we’ve seen, launching a new watch every year is kind of pointless. Two years would be a better schedule.
Score: 50 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Unregistered 4U Avatar
Unregistered 4U
1 day ago at 05:50 am
It’s currently seen as ‘decreasing’ right up until just before the release next year when it will be seen as ‘increasing’.
Score: 16 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
23 hours ago at 06:45 am

Apple should try enter the high-end watch market instead.

You got crazy people who spend $50k on a Rolex which tells only the time, while it is less accurate than a digital watch and needs regular maintenance.

I don’t have the data, but I won’t be surprised Apple is the fastest growing watch maker in the world right now.

Would be interesting for Apple to make a $20k Watch of the highest end materials to compete against Rolex.
So Apple should bring back the Apple Watch Edition that had an 18-karat gold casing and sold (poorly) for $17K?

Imagine buying a $50K Apple Watch and then a few years down the road Apple makes it obsolete ('https://www.macrumors.com/2023/10/02/original-apple-watch-now-obsolete/') and you can no longer get parts for it or have it serviced. That's not the case with Rolex who has said ('https://newsroom.rolex.com/about-rolex/rolex-world-service') "the availability of parts and labour is assured for every watch for at least 35 years following its withdrawal from the catalogue"
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
japanime Avatar
japanime
1 day ago at 06:02 am

There are currently no signs of an "Apple Watch Ultra 3" being in development within Apple's supply chain, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today ('https://medium.com/@mingchikuo/apple%E5%9C%A82024%E5%B9%B4%E6%9B%B4%E6%96%B0%E6%96%B0%E6%AC%BEapple-watch-ultra%E7%9A%84%E5%8F%AF%E8%83%BD%E6%80%A7%E6%AD%A3%E9%80%90%E6%BC%B8%E9%99%8D%E4%BD%8E-the-likelihood-of-apple-updating-the-new-apple-watch-680ba677e864'). As a result, he believes the likelihood of a new Apple Watch Ultra being released in 2024 is "decreasing."
Something else that's "decreasing" is Kuo's percentage of accurate predictions. ?
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Docsta80 Avatar
Docsta80
1 day ago at 05:51 am
Ultra 2 was pretty much a pointless upgrade. Will be happy with my Ultra 1 for another couple years at least unless some major features come sooner.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Cristim74 Avatar
Cristim74
1 day ago at 05:52 am
Kuo is getting bored. There will definitely be a new Ultra every year there will be a regular Apple Watch, even if the only change will be a new processor. There is no way Apple can sell an Ultra with a worst processor than the regular watch.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
