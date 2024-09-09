Apple May Introduce Redesigned Milanese Loop Apple Watch Band

Apple may be planning to introduce a redesigned version of the popular Milanese Loop Apple Watch band at the "It's Glowtime" event later today.



Images of what purport to be replicas of an official redesigned version of the Milanese Loop have begun circulating on Asian social media platforms over the past week. The alleged new version of the band features a clasp instead of a magnet and seems to come in a 49mm size designed for the Apple Watch Ultra. The current Milanese Loop is only available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. A clasp like this would be a more secure solution for the Milanese Loop without compromising adjustability since the magnet used on the current version is liable to slipping, which loosens the band.

Possible colors available pic.twitter.com/73wU0Rcf2i — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) September 6, 2024

The Milanese Loop Apple Watch band was introduced alongside the original Apple Watch in 2014 as part of Apple's premium range of bands. Inspired by traditional 19th-century Milanese watch bands, it features a unique mesh design made from woven stainless steel to offer both flexibility and durability. Initially available in Silver and later in Space Black, the Milanese Loop has remained a staple of Apple's watch band lineup across all Apple Watch generations.

Apple is expected to introduce the third-generation Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series 10, and a new dark color option for the Apple Watch Ultra 2 at the "It's Glowtime" event later today, so the introduction of new bands is likely. Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital" today claimed that despite some rumors suggesting that the Apple Watch's band system could change this year, it will remain the same with compatibility carried forward.

MacRumors will have in-depth coverage of the Apple event, which kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, including a live blog on our website and posts via @MacRumorsLive on X. For a full rundown of everything we expect to see, be sure to check out our guide.