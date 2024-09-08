New AirPods Max With Improved Audio and USB-C Expected Tomorrow
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is sharing some last-minute predictions tonight regarding what we can expect to see at tomorrow's "It's Glowtime" Apple event, and in addition to his claim that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 only appears to be getting a new black color option with no third-generation model being introduced, he believes we will be seeing updated AirPods Max headphones.
In line with his previous reporting about the new AirPods Max, Gurman says the updated models will include improved audio performance in the form of better active noise cancellation and new adaptive audio features, while the headphones will switch from Lightning to USB-C.
Gurman previously suggested that the new AirPods Max might not arrive at tomorrow's event, citing a lack of product shortages for the current models at Apple, but it now appears we may see an introduction after all.
Previous reports have suggested the updated AirPods Max may also include some new color options, but no broader updates to the overall design are expected.
In addition to the AirPods Max, we're also expecting a more significant update for the standard AirPods tomorrow with two new AirPods 4 models rumored, including one with active noise cancellation.
Popular Stories
Apple is "shaking up its color palette" for its iPhone 16 lineup this year, according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Early iPhone 16 Pro dummy models via Sonny Dickson According to Gurman, the iPhone 16 Pro models will come in a Gold Titanium to replace Blue Titanium, while the Black, White, and Natural Titanium options that debuted with the iPhone 15 Pro will remain...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 series is expected to launch on September 20 and will compete in a quickly evolving smartphone market, and with some notable upgrades rumored, the new models could see price changes compared to previous years. Successive iPhone models always come with new features and hardware upgrades, but Apple typically does not increase the retail prices as a result....
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared his final expectations for Apple's "It's Glowtime" event, providing some new tidbits and clarifications about the new devices set to be announced on Monday. iPhone 16 Pro Along with larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch display sizes, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will have bezels that are "now about a third slimmer" for a "sleeker overall look." The...
iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update will finally be released for all compatible iPhones soon. Apple should reveal iOS 18's exact release date during its September 9 event, with the most likely possibility being Monday, September 16. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18. Note that Apple Intelligence is not coming...
The Apple Watch Series 10 will include a new sleep apnea detection feature, but it may not be available as soon as the new model launches, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Sleep apnea detection, which builds on the watch's existing sleep tracking, will attempt to determine if a wearer has sleep apnea and then suggest further testing with a medical professional. Gurman had expressed...
The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro might break a seven-year streak at Apple. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce today reported that the iPhone 16 Pro will start at $1,099 in the U.S. with 256GB of storage, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 with 128GB of storage. If this information is accurate, it means that the iPhone 16 Pro will cost more for customers who otherwise would have opted for a...