New AirPods Max With Improved Audio and USB-C Expected Tomorrow

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is sharing some last-minute predictions tonight regarding what we can expect to see at tomorrow's "It's Glowtime" Apple event, and in addition to his claim that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 only appears to be getting a new black color option with no third-generation model being introduced, he believes we will be seeing updated AirPods Max headphones.



In line with his previous reporting about the new AirPods Max, Gurman says the updated models will include improved audio performance in the form of better active noise cancellation and new adaptive audio features, while the headphones will switch from Lightning to USB-C.

Gurman previously suggested that the new ‌AirPods Max‌ might not arrive at tomorrow's event, citing a lack of product shortages for the current models at Apple, but it now appears we may see an introduction after all.

Previous reports have suggested the updated ‌AirPods Max‌ may also include some new color options, but no broader updates to the overall design are expected.

In addition to the ‌AirPods Max‌, we're also expecting a more significant update for the standard AirPods tomorrow with two new AirPods 4 models rumored, including one with active noise cancellation.