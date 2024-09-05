Apple Could Still Pull the Plug on Its Much-Maligned FineWoven Cases
Last September, Apple stopped selling genuine leather accessories in favor of a more environmentally friendly "FineWoven" material, but it did not go down well with customers, and dwindling stock leading up to Apple's iPhone 16 event on September 9 has many people wondering if Apple is about to pull the plug on FineWoven for good.
The company describes FineWoven as "luxurious and durable microtwill," and sells FineWoven iPhone cases at $59, MagSafe Wallets at $59, AirTag holders at $35, and Apple Watch bands at $99. However, many customers consider FineWoven products to be subpar compared to the leather Apple cases they replaced, with various claims that the fabric is prone to scratches, stains, and discoloration.
Back in April, Apple leaker and prototype collector Kosutami claimed that Apple had decided to halt production of FiveWoven accessories over durability concerns, although the leaker did not discount the possibility of one more round of FineWoven products, possibly in a season of new colors. However, FineWoven accessories in new color options were absent from Apple's spring refresh.
Notably, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, stock of iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands in the material is now at an all-time low. That generally means that Apple is either getting ready to kill off FineWoven or plans to update the lineup with different colors and support for new iPhone and Apple Watch models. Will you miss Apple's FineWoven accessories if Apple does discontinue them? Let us know in the comments.
Popular Stories
Apple has announced that on Monday, September 9 it will hold its annual fall event, which means we are just days away from the launch of the iPhone 16. Like the iPhone 15 series, this year's lineup is expected to stick with four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max – although there are plenty of design differences and new features to take into account. ...
iOS 18 has been in beta testing for nearly three months, and the software update will finally be released for all compatible iPhones soon. Apple should reveal iOS 18's exact release date during its September 9 event, with the most likely possibility being Monday, September 16. Below, we have highlighted eight key new features included in iOS 18. Note that Apple Intelligence is not coming...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Monday, September 9, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and some new Apple Watch models. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ahead of Apple's "It's Glowtime"...
Apple is introducing a new camera-based "Capture" button on at least some iPhone 16 models this year, and a new rumor claims that Apple's own silicone cases will have a design that is specially made so as not to impede the use of the capacitive button's multiple functions. Several rumors have suggested that the iPhone 16 models are going to have an all-new button that's designed to make it...
Apple will likely announce new Mac models with M4-series chips in November, confidential information obtained by MacRumors claims. According to a reliable source familiar with the matter, Apple will release new Mac models in November 2024. While new Macs are usually released toward the end of the year, this is the first time a launch month has been singled out for the upcoming M4 Macs....
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models simultaneously, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different – already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...