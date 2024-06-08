Top Stories: WWDC Next Week With iOS 18 Beta and More

WWDC is right around the corner! All eyes will be on Cupertino next week as Apple takes the wraps off the next major updates to iOS, macOS, and other platforms.



Artificial intelligence is the hottest buzzword in technology these days, and Apple will be getting on that train with Monday's announcements, pushing beyond its existing machine learning features to deploy more sophisticated AI capabilities across its operating systems and apps.

In addition to the WWDC excitement, this week also saw some fresh news and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, the just-released iPad Air, and the Vision Pro, so read on below for all the details!



Everything We're Expecting to See at the WWDC 2024 Keynote

While we're not expecting any new hardware at Monday's keynote, it should still be a jam-packed affair with lots of software news to be discussed and a big focus on AI.



As is tradition, we've rounded up an extensive list of rumors about the software features that Apple will unveil at WWDC, but there will still be plenty of surprises given the scope of the updates.



How to Watch Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote on June 10

There will be several ways to watch Apple's opening keynote at WWDC next week.



A live stream of the presentation will be available on the Apple Events website and YouTube, and in the Apple TV and Apple Developer apps, while MacRumors will also have live coverage of the event.

We shared a guide that outlines how to watch the WWDC keynote on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.



iPhone 16 Pro Could Break Record for Thinnest Bezels on a Smartphone

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could have the thinnest bezels surrounding the display on any smartphones ever.



Leaked dimensions for the iPhone 16 Pro models this week revealed that the bezels on the devices could be 25% to 30% thinner than on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple will reportedly achieve this feat by using so-called "Border Reduction Structure" technology.



Apple Says iPad Air Performance Details Are Accurate Despite 9-Core GPU Mistake

An embarrassing mixup was revealed this week: Apple accidentally listed the new iPad Air models with the M2 chip as featuring a 10-core GPU, when they in fact have a 9-core GPU.



Apple has since corrected the mistake on its website, and it said that the performance claims that it made when announcing the new iPad Air models are still accurate, despite the error in the tech specs for the devices.



Apple Vision Pro Likely to Launch Internationally in July

After launching in the U.S. in early February, it appears that Apple's Vision Pro headset will soon be available in additional countries.



A source familiar with the matter told MacRumors that the Vision Pro is scheduled to launch internationally in July. This timeframe suggests that Apple might announce international availability details for the headset during its WWDC keynote on June 10.



