Top Stories: WWDC Next Week With iOS 18 Beta and More

by

WWDC is right around the corner! All eyes will be on Cupertino next week as Apple takes the wraps off the next major updates to iOS, macOS, and other platforms.

top stories 8jun2024
Artificial intelligence is the hottest buzzword in technology these days, and Apple will be getting on that train with Monday's announcements, pushing beyond its existing machine learning features to deploy more sophisticated AI capabilities across its operating systems and apps.

In addition to the WWDC excitement, this week also saw some fresh news and rumors about the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, the just-released iPad Air, and the Vision Pro, so read on below for all the details!

Everything We're Expecting to See at the WWDC 2024 Keynote

While we're not expecting any new hardware at Monday's keynote, it should still be a jam-packed affair with lots of software news to be discussed and a big focus on AI.

WWDC 2024 What to Expect Feature
As is tradition, we've rounded up an extensive list of rumors about the software features that Apple will unveil at WWDC, but there will still be plenty of surprises given the scope of the updates.

How to Watch Apple's WWDC 2024 Keynote on June 10

There will be several ways to watch Apple's opening keynote at WWDC next week.

wwdc 2024 main image feature
A live stream of the presentation will be available on the Apple Events website and YouTube, and in the Apple TV and Apple Developer apps, while MacRumors will also have live coverage of the event.

We shared a guide that outlines how to watch the WWDC keynote on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

iPhone 16 Pro Could Break Record for Thinnest Bezels on a Smartphone

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models could have the thinnest bezels surrounding the display on any smartphones ever.

iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue
Leaked dimensions for the iPhone 16 Pro models this week revealed that the bezels on the devices could be 25% to 30% thinner than on the iPhone 15 Pro models. Apple will reportedly achieve this feat by using so-called "Border Reduction Structure" technology.

Apple Says iPad Air Performance Details Are Accurate Despite 9-Core GPU Mistake

An embarrassing mixup was revealed this week: Apple accidentally listed the new iPad Air models with the M2 chip as featuring a 10-core GPU, when they in fact have a 9-core GPU.

m2 iPad Air Horizontal Feature Orange
Apple has since corrected the mistake on its website, and it said that the performance claims that it made when announcing the new iPad Air models are still accurate, despite the error in the tech specs for the devices.

Apple Vision Pro Likely to Launch Internationally in July

After launching in the U.S. in early February, it appears that Apple's Vision Pro headset will soon be available in additional countries.

Apple Vision Pro with battery Feature Blue Magenta
A source familiar with the matter told MacRumors that the Vision Pro is scheduled to launch internationally in July. This timeframe suggests that Apple might announce international availability details for the headset during its WWDC keynote on June 10.

MacRumors Newsletter

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we've covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Tag: Top Stories

Popular Stories

iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article124 comments
iPhone 16 Pro Front Update Blue

Revealed: Complete iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions

Wednesday June 5, 2024 3:38 am PDT by
This year, Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones, and it will be the first size update we've had in several years. While we've known for some time that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure in at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1) and the Pro Max will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), we have not had a complete picture of every dimension, until now. Despite being bigger phones, one...
Read Full Article127 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
Folium Alpha Sapphire Feature

Nintendo 3DS Emulator for iPhone Released in App Store With Caveats

Tuesday June 4, 2024 7:08 am PDT by
Folium has become the first Nintendo 3DS emulator for the iPhone available in the App Store, although there are some caveats to be aware of. Foremost, this is the first Nintendo emulator on the App Store that costs money. Folium developer Jarrod Norwell is charging $4.99 for the app, which is a bold choice given that Nintendo recently sued the developers of Yuzu, a Nintendo Switch emulator...
Read Full Article50 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

iOS 18: These iPhones Won't Support New Apple Intelligence AI Features

Tuesday June 4, 2024 5:04 am PDT by
Apple is planning a major AI overhaul in iOS 18, with a feature set it is referring to as "Apple Intelligence." However, these new features will not work on older iPhones, even if they do appear on the new operating system's device compatibility list. Apple's initial AI roadmap for iOS 18 is said to come in two parts: Basic AI features that will be processed on-device, and more advanced...
Read Full Article239 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 1

Apple to Launch Standalone 'Passwords' App in iOS 18 and macOS 15

Thursday June 6, 2024 1:39 pm PDT by
Apple plans to introduce a new Passwords app in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Passwords app, which will serve as an alternative to third-party apps like 1Password and LastPass, will provide a simpler way for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to access their stored login information. There's already a Passwords feature built into Apple's operating systems,...
Read Full Article274 comments