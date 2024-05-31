Apple Vision Pro International Launch Likely Scheduled for July
The international launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset could finally occur in July, just over six months after the device was released in the United States.
A source familiar with the matter told MacRumors that the Apple Vision Pro is now scheduled to launch internationally in July. Separately, MacRumors is aware that some Apple Stores in the UK recently received large deliveries on pallets, believed to be couches designed for Vision Pro demos, that staff are not yet allowed to open. Apple Retail Managers in the UK have been told to begin the process of planning to transition the Avenues to facilitate Vision Pro accessories. Further refreshes of in-store visuals are also planned for July.
The international launch of the Vision Pro is likely to fall in the third or fourth week of July. Given this timing, there is a chance that Apple will confirm the date at its WWDC keynote on June 10.
This time frame is later than anticipated by many analysts, such as Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Apple was highly likely to launch the Vision Pro internationally before WWDC to drive interest in visionOS 2. The United Kingdom, Canada, and China are rumored to be the first markets to receive the product outside the United States.
Popular Stories
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
Apple today shared details on the schedule that it has prepared for the 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, which is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. While WWDC always includes a keynote, Apple has confirmed that it will be held on June 10 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2, and at this time,...
It has been over a year and a half since the current Apple TV was released, so you may be wondering when a new model will be released. Below, we recap rumors about the next-generation Apple TV, including new features and lower pricing. The current Apple TV 4K was introduced in October 2022. Key new features compared to the previous model from 2021 include a faster A15 Bionic chip, a larger...
iOS 18 will be unveiled at Apple's annual developers conference WWDC in less than two weeks, and the update will include some new features for CarPlay. Below, we recap new accessibility features that Apple recently previewed for CarPlay, and discuss the current status of the promised next-generation CarPlay. The first beta of iOS 18 will likely be made available to members of the Apple...
Samsung Display and LG Display have been granted approval for mass production of OLED screens for Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models, Korea's The Elec reports. Both suppliers apparently received approval earlier this month, paving the way for the commencement of mass production of screens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. While Samsung Display will supply OLED screens for all four iPhone 16...
iOS 18 and macOS 15 will offer an array of new AI features such as auto-generated emojis, suggested replies to emails and messages, and more, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. A significant portion of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is expected to focus on AI features. Writing his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman...