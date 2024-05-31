Apple Vision Pro International Launch Likely Scheduled for July

The international launch of Apple's Vision Pro headset could finally occur in July, just over six months after the device was released in the United States.



A source familiar with the matter told MacRumors that the Apple Vision Pro is now scheduled to launch internationally in July. Separately, MacRumors is aware that some Apple Stores in the UK recently received large deliveries on pallets, believed to be couches designed for Vision Pro demos, that staff are not yet allowed to open. Apple Retail Managers in the UK have been told to begin the process of planning to transition the Avenues to facilitate Vision Pro accessories. Further refreshes of in-store visuals are also planned for July.

The international launch of the Vision Pro is likely to fall in the third or fourth week of July. Given this timing, there is a chance that Apple will confirm the date at its WWDC keynote on June 10.

This time frame is later than anticipated by many analysts, such as Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that Apple was highly likely to launch the Vision Pro internationally before WWDC to drive interest in visionOS 2. The United Kingdom, Canada, and China are rumored to be the first markets to receive the product outside the United States.