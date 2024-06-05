Revealed: Complete iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max Dimensions

This year, Apple is set to increase the size of its premium iPhones, and it will be the first size update we've had in several years. While we've known for some time that the iPhone 16 Pro will measure in at 6.3 inches (up from 6.1) and the Pro Max will measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), we have not had a complete picture of every dimension, until now.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (Image credit: UniverseIce

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Thickness 8.25 mm 8.25 mm Height 149.6 mm 146.6 mm Width 71.45 mm 70.60 mm Display 6.3" (159.31 mm) 6.1" (155.38 mm) Screen Border 1.2 mm 1.71 mm Weight 194 grams 187 grams

Despite being bigger phones, one dimension in particular that is reduced on the iPhone 16 Pro models is the screen border. Chinese Weibo-based leakers UniverseIce and Instant Digital have now corroborated rumored bezel sizes for both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, providing a comprehensive picture of the dimensions of Apple's next-generation devices ahead of the iPhone 16 series' launch around mid-September. Here they are compared to Apple's iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Thickness 8.26 mm 8.25 mm Height 163.0 mm 159.9 mm Width 77.58 mm 76.70 mm Display 6.9" (174.06 mm) 6.7" (169.98 mm) Screen Border 1.15 mm 1.55 mm Weight 225 grams 221 grams

Last year, Apple reduced the screen border on iPhone 15 Pro models using low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO. This year, Apple is said to be using Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which allows for a more compact and efficient layout of the circuitry under the display, resulting in even slimmer bezels.

As the tables show, the screen border on the iPhone 16 Pro is 1.2 mm (down from 1.71 mm), which is a 30% reduction. Meanwhile, the border on the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max is 1.15 mm (down from 1.55 mm), which is a 26% reduction. For a rival phone comparison, the border on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is 1.5 mm.

The reductions are expected to give Apple's premium smartphones the "narrowest screen frame in the world." But to get a better idea of the difference between last year's iPhone 15 Pro Max and the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max, UniverseIce shared the following picture.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) vs. iPhone 15 Pro Max (Image credit: UniverseIce

To users coming from an iPhone 15 Pro model, the screen border difference is likely to look slight, but it's worth remembering that the displays themselves are bigger on the iPhone 16 Pro models, and a narrower screen border will reduce how much bigger the chassis needs to be, so the effect is likely to be more significant when actually holding the phone and looking at the the screen in real life.

For those planning to upgrade from an older iPhone "Pro" model though, the screen differences are pretty obvious – UniverseIce provided the following comparison of the iPhone 16 Pro Max alongside the iPhone 13 Pro Max, released in 2021.

iPhone 16 Pro Max (left) vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max (Image credit: UniverseIce

If slimmer bezels don't seem that big a deal on their own, the new iPhones also have upgraded camera technology, a new Capture button, new modem chips, new color options, and more. For comprehensive details on all the models in Apple's iPhone 16 series, check our dedicated iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro roundups.