iPhone 16 Pro Could Break Record for Thinnest Bezels on a Smartphone

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models will have the thinnest bezels of any smartphone, beating the screen border thinness of even its latest iPhone 15 Pro devices. That's according to the leaker known as "Ice Universe," who has divulged accurate information about Apple's plans in the past.



According to multiple sources, despite minimal design changes, both iPhone 16 Pro models will increase in size this year. The iPhone 16 Pro is said to be 6.3 inches (up from 6.1), while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to measure in at 6.9 inches (up from 6.7), potentially making it Apple's biggest iPhone ever.

But it seems that Apple isn't just relying on larger physical dimensions to make the viewing experience more immersive. According to Ice Universe, this year's Pro models will also have reduced bezels that could be the thinnest yet seen on any smartphone, including those on the Samsung Galaxy S24.

The breakthrough for achieving this could be Apple's rumored use of Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which allows for a more compact and efficient layout of the circuitry under the display, resulting in even slimmer bezels. Ice Universe did not mention BRS, but two rumors out of Asia have referenced the technology in relation to iPhone 16 models.

Last year, Apple reduced the bezels on iPhone 15 Pro models using low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, to shrink the display border size to 1.5 millimeters (versus around 2.2 millimeters on iPhone 14 models). Besides that, Apple has not significantly tweaked iPhone screen sizes since the introduction of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ 12 models in 2020. But as mentioned, things are set to get bigger with the Pro models in the 2024 iPhone 16 lineup.