Apple Says iPad Air Performance Details Are Accurate Despite 9-Core GPU Mistake
Though Apple mistakenly listed the M2 chip in the iPad Air as having a 10-core GPU instead of a 9-core GPU, the performance claims that it shared during the MacBook Air launch and in marketing materials are accurate.
In a statement provided to 9to5Mac, Apple said that the details it shared on the iPad Air's performance were always based on a 9-core GPU.
We are updating Apple.com to correct the core count for the M2 iPad Air. All performance claims for the M2 iPad Air are accurate and based on a 9-core GPU.
Apple's website says that the M2 chip is "nearly 50 percent faster than the previous generation," and that it specifically has "25 percent faster graphics."
Apple recently updated its technical specifications website for the M2 iPad Air to state that the device has a 9-core GPU. Prior to the update, it listed a 10-core GPU. The prior-generation iPad Pro had a 10-core GPU, so it is a surprise that the iPad Air version is limited to a 9-core GPU.
Other M2 chip specifications have not changed. The iPad Air has an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, along with 8GB RAM and a 16-core Neural Engine.
Because it took Apple several days to correct the chip error on its website, some users may have purchased the iPad Air believing it had a 10-core GPU. The two week return period has expired for those who bought on launch day, but customers would have a good argument for a return exception.
