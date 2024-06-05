Vision Pro Expected to Launch Internationally Soon After Apple Unveils visionOS 2 at WWDC
Apple's supply chain will begin shipping the Vision Pro headset to countries outside of the U.S. by mid-June, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In a brief post on social media platform X today, Kuo said the UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, and Singapore will be among the countries that begin receiving Vision Pro shipments later this month. Other countries that could be part of this expansion wave include Australia, Canada, and South Korea, we previously reported.
Apple could share international availability details for the Vision Pro during its WWDC keynote on June 10, alongside visionOS 2. The headset is expected to launch in the first countries outside of the U.S. before the end of July.
visionOS 2 will include more Apple apps optimized for the Vision Pro headset, and address other "missing features," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update could also introduce some kind of respiration tracking feature, and add Apple Pencil Pro support to the Vision Pro, based on rumors over the past few months.
Apple first launched the Vision Pro in the U.S. in early February.
