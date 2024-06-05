Vision Pro Expected to Launch Internationally Soon After Apple Unveils visionOS 2 at WWDC

by

Apple's supply chain will begin shipping the Vision Pro headset to countries outside of the U.S. by mid-June, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Apple Fifth Avenue Vision Pro Launch
In a brief post on social media platform X today, Kuo said the UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, and Singapore will be among the countries that begin receiving Vision Pro shipments later this month. Other countries that could be part of this expansion wave include Australia, Canada, and South Korea, we previously reported.

Apple could share international availability details for the Vision Pro during its WWDC keynote on June 10, alongside visionOS 2. The headset is expected to launch in the first countries outside of the U.S. before the end of July.

visionOS 2 will include more Apple apps optimized for the Vision Pro headset, and address other "missing features," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The update could also introduce some kind of respiration tracking feature, and add Apple Pencil Pro support to the Vision Pro, based on rumors over the past few months.

Apple first launched the Vision Pro in the U.S. in early February.

Top Rated Comments

FlyGuyDEN Avatar
FlyGuyDEN
1 hour ago at 09:55 am
Can't wait!
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
1 hour ago at 09:59 am
AVP reminds me of AI, seems really cool but still can't figure out a use-case for me to justify the price though...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Account25476 Avatar
Account25476
1 hour ago at 10:00 am
In EU will cost at least 5k for sure. They can keep it.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FlyGuyDEN Avatar
FlyGuyDEN
40 minutes ago at 10:21 am

I see that Lowe’s is giving customers home improvement demos using Vision Pro. 3D immersive. I’m sure HD soon to follow
It's not that this is the final form factor we will have in 20 years or that AVP is perfect...both counts are untrue.

It's that it completely changes the dynamic of how you interact with the world/other people/other AVP users and glimpse into the future. I rarely want to use my iPhone/Mac/iPad now. They now seem antiquated.

It's magical, to quote SJ. He'd have been proud of this product.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
FlyGuyDEN Avatar
FlyGuyDEN
53 minutes ago at 10:07 am
Do all of you who are dissing AVP actually have one and used it? Here is the PERFECT video to describe what an owner like me feels:

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
32 minutes ago at 10:28 am

How to boost sales. Just support prescription lenses with Apple Vision Pro. Or sell two models: one not supporting prescription lenses (current one), and other only to watch 3D movies (or any movie on large area), allowing prescription glasses (which would also be a much much, much cheaper model, selling like hotcakes). Problem solved for all.
The current model does support prescription inserts, which are a much better experience overall than trying to wear your glasses under a headset.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments