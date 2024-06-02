Gurman: No Hardware at WWDC, Next Apple TV No Longer Coming Soon

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10.

"There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today.

Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite previously reporting that Apple was aiming to release a new Apple TV in the first half of 2024. The current Apple TV was introduced in October 2022.

Here is when the previous five Apple TV models were announced:

  • Third-generation Apple TV 4K: October 2022
  • Second-generation Apple TV 4K: April 2021
  • First-generation Apple TV 4K: September 2017
  • Apple TV HD: September 2015
  • Third-generation Apple TV: March 2012

The next Apple TV is rumored to feature a faster processor than the current A15 Bionic chip, and even lower pricing. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that the next Apple TV could have a $99 starting price in the U.S., down from $129 currently.

No major design changes have been rumored for the next Apple TV specifically, but Gurman said Apple has considered adding a built-in camera to a future model. tvOS 17 added a FaceTime app to the Apple TV, allowing for users to have video calls on the TV, but this currently requires using the rear camera on a connected iPhone or iPad.

