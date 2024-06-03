Apple Says M2 iPad Air Has 9 GPU Cores, Not 10 as Originally Stated

by

Apple has seemingly updated its tech specs webpage for the latest M2 iPad Air models to indicate the M2 chip has a 9-core GPU, rather than 10 cores as previously stated.

M2 iPad Air Hero Feature Orange
The change was first reported by 9to5Mac. Based on available web snapshots, the update to Apple's US website was made within the last 10 days. However, the equivalent webpage on many of Apple's regional stores still lists the M2 iPad Air as having a 10-core GPU.

Apple's press release originally announcing the product on its Newsroom also mirrors the original 10-core spec, as does support documentation for the device.

Apple has not commented on the change, which, if accurate, makes the new iPad Air the first M2-based Apple device with a 9-core GPU. Since the change went live on Apple's site, the going theory is that Apple's processor yield of 10-core chips was not sufficient, so it is using a "binned" version of the 10-core chip with one of the GPU cores disabled. The practice of "binning" is sometimes used to optimize processor yields and reduce waste.

In all likelihood, every M2 iPad Air model that Apple has sold includes a 9-core GPU, and Apple is simply updating its product information for accuracy. Any real-world performance difference between an M2 iPad Air with a 9-core versus a 10-core GPU would have arguably been unnoticeable to most users. Even so, some customers will probably want to know why Apple's marketing materials were mistaken.

Related Roundup: iPad Air
Buyer's Guide: iPad Air (Buy Now)
Related Forum: iPad

Popular Stories

General Apps Messages

Exclusive: iOS 18 to Add Text Effects to iMessage

Friday May 31, 2024 9:17 am PDT by
Apple plans to add a new text effects feature to the Messages app on iOS 18, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. While it is already possible to send iMessages with bubble effects or full-screen effects, such as invisible ink or confetti, the text effects would allow you to animate individual words within a message. With the Messages app set to gain RCS support on iOS 18, ...
Read Full Article52 comments
apple tv 4k yellow bg feature

Gurman: No Hardware at WWDC, Next Apple TV No Longer Coming Soon

Sunday June 2, 2024 6:59 am PDT by
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman does not expect Apple to announce any new hardware during its WWDC 2024 keynote on June 10. "There's no hardware slated to be announced at WWDC, unless Apple unexpectedly previews a new device launching later (to be clear: I don't expect that)," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. Notably, Gurman now says a new Apple TV model "isn't imminent," despite...
Read Full Article241 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Firmware

Tuesday May 28, 2024 11:46 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware update for both the Lightning and USB-C versions of the AirPods Pro 2. The new firmware is version 6F7, up from the 6B34 firmware released in November. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware beyond "bug fixes and other improvements," so it is unclear what's new in the update. Apple does not give...
Read Full Article83 comments
iOS 18 Apple Music Messages and Notes Feature 1

iOS 18 Will Add New Features to These 20 Apps on Your iPhone

Thursday May 30, 2024 9:47 am PDT by
iOS 18 is less than two weeks away from being announced by Apple. The software update is expected to add new features to a wide range of apps, such as Apple Music, Apple Maps, Calculator, Messages, Notes, Safari, and others. Below, we recap iOS 18 rumors on a per-app basis: Apple Maps: At least two new Apple Maps features are expected on iOS 18, including custom routes and topographic maps...
Read Full Article
maxresdefault

Review: Two Weeks With the M4 iPad Pro

Friday May 31, 2024 8:43 am PDT by
It's been just over two weeks since the M4 iPad Pro launched, which means it's time for a longer term review of the updated OLED display, AI-focused processor, super thin design, and new accessories that include the Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The design of the new iPad Pro is probably the best overall feature, and the drop...
Read Full Article120 comments

Top Rated Comments

Aluminum213 Avatar
Aluminum213
28 minutes ago at 06:28 am
Does it really matter? with iPadOS you can still do everything on chips from five years ago
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
16 minutes ago at 06:40 am
I would be expecting a $59.90 or $79.90 refund from Apple if I already purchased one of the new Airs. ;)
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
27 minutes ago at 06:29 am
I doubt it's for power efficiency, Apple's silicon already spends its entire life doing nothing in an iPad until the device is recycled. Definitely binned chips to reduce cost as much as possible.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
27 minutes ago at 06:29 am
UPDATE: June 3, 2024
[HEADING=2]The redesigned iPad Air[/HEADING]
[HEADING=2]and new iPad Pro are available today[/HEADING]

Beginning today, the redesigned iPad Air ('https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/05/apple-unveils-the-redesigned-11-inch-and-all-new-13-inch-ipad-air-with-m2/') and new iPad Pro ('https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2024/05/apple-unveils-stunning-new-ipad-pro-with-m4-chip-and-apple-pencil-pro/'), both powered by Apple silicon, are now available. Offered in two sizes for the first time, the new iPad Air with the M2 lite chip is more power effecient and versatile than ever with phenomenal performance, a landscape front camera, and faster Wi-Fi. The groundbreaking new iPad Air takes a huge leap forward with the new Ultra Effecient M2 lite GPU and next-level performance requiring fewer cores than ever — all while providing students, content creators, small businesses, and more, the power they need in an incredibly thin and light design that makes it the best iPad Air ever. You're going to love it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheNewLou Avatar
TheNewLou
20 minutes ago at 06:36 am

I'm sure everyone would have noticed the difference between 9 and 10 cores
They wouldn't advertise 10 cores if it wouldn't sell more iPads
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
15 minutes ago at 06:41 am
Whoops! Sorry!

Thanks for buying!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments