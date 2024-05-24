iFixit Provides Look Inside All-New 13-Inch iPad Air in Teardown Video

The popular repair website iFixit today shared a video teardown of the first-ever 13-inch iPad Air, providing a look inside the device.

The new iPad Air does not have too many internal changes compared to the previous-generation model. Like the fifth-generation iPad Air, the battery cells continue to have adhesive pull tabs , making them easier to remove.

iFixit gave the 13-inch iPad Air a low repairability score of 3/10 due to the display and some other components being difficult to remove.

Apple released new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models earlier this month, with key new features including the M2 chip, Wi-Fi 6E support, a landscape front camera, Apple Pencil Pro compatibility, and a few new color options.